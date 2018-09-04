Work needed on post-Brexit F Gas rules, says FETA

Russell Beattie

The Federation of Environmental Trade Associations (FETA) has welcomed the government’s response to the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) report on the how the UK tackles F-gas reductions post-Brexit. But FETA also highlighted the dangers of over-complication and lack of focus on the importance of training.

The EAC’s enquiry looked into how a post-Brexit UK could deal with the challenge of reducing F-gas emissions. FETA provided written and oral evidence to the Committee.

Russell Beattie, chief executive of FETA, says: “The Federation supports the government line that broad adherence with the EUderived F-gas Regulation is the most sensible way forward in the context of Brexit.”

However, FETA also feels that government has not fully grasped the importance of training and mandatory qualifications to ensure compliance with the F-gas rules.

FETA would like to see both departments receive more resources for this issue. In the interim, FETA states that it will continue to highlight blatant infringements of regulations, particularly by online retailers.