ECS Registered Electrician reaches important 10,000 milestone

Published:  04 September, 2018

Registered Electrician, David Thomas, JIB

Over 10,000 ECS cardholders have signed up to become ECS Registered Electricians since the initiative was launched in October 2017.

The JIB established ECS Registered Electrician status to recognise those who are not only working at the industryrecognised Level 3 status, but who also have demonstrated knowledge of the current edition of the Wiring Regulations.

Following the introduction of BS7671:2018 in July 2018, there will be a transition period until 01 January 2019 where both the 17th and 18th Edition of the Wiring Regulations will be accepted for a Registered Electrician application. After this point only the 18th Edition will be accepted.

All Registered Electricians will have until 01 July 2019 to update their ECS account with the BS7671:2018 qualification.

“The achievement of 10,000 is a fantastic first milestone and that number continues to grow daily,” says David Thomas, ECS strategic development manager at JIB. “With the introduction of the 18th Edition, we are set to see even more electricians now opting to become Registered Electrician after gaining their BS7671:2018 qualification.

“Feedback from our cardholders shows that the Registered Electrician status is a highly desired and positive move for the industry, raising not just standards but also the profile of electricians and electrical contracting.”



Related links

Related Articles

  • New ‘ECS Check’ service launched by the JIB 

    A new system that allows clients and main contractors to verify the skills of electrical staff has been launched by the JIB. It is an online verification tool that complements the new Registered Electrician status

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
September 2018: DIGITAL EDITION

ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!
BESA conference 2018

Show

Jobs

  • Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Engineer

      Consistently rated amongst the world's best universities, Imperial College London is a science-based institution with a reputation for excellence in teaching and research. Imperial has one of the largest and most diverse university estate portfolios in......

  • Engineering Technical Assistant

      Consistently rated amongst the world's best universities, Imperial College London is a science-based institution with a reputation for excellence in teaching and research. Imperial has one of the largest and most diverse university estate portfolios in......

  • Mechanical Engineer

      Coventry University is a dynamic, modern university with a proud tradition as a provider of high quality education and a focus on applied research. The University ranked 13th in the Guardian University Guide 2019 and was voted ‘Modern University of the......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event