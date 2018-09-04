ECS Registered Electrician reaches important 10,000 milestone

Over 10,000 ECS cardholders have signed up to become ECS Registered Electricians since the initiative was launched in October 2017.

The JIB established ECS Registered Electrician status to recognise those who are not only working at the industryrecognised Level 3 status, but who also have demonstrated knowledge of the current edition of the Wiring Regulations.

Following the introduction of BS7671:2018 in July 2018, there will be a transition period until 01 January 2019 where both the 17th and 18th Edition of the Wiring Regulations will be accepted for a Registered Electrician application. After this point only the 18th Edition will be accepted.

All Registered Electricians will have until 01 July 2019 to update their ECS account with the BS7671:2018 qualification.

“The achievement of 10,000 is a fantastic first milestone and that number continues to grow daily,” says David Thomas, ECS strategic development manager at JIB. “With the introduction of the 18th Edition, we are set to see even more electricians now opting to become Registered Electrician after gaining their BS7671:2018 qualification.

“Feedback from our cardholders shows that the Registered Electrician status is a highly desired and positive move for the industry, raising not just standards but also the profile of electricians and electrical contracting.”