BESA takes a hard look at the future

The BESA (Building Engineering Services Association) National Conference takes place on 1st November and this year is designed to help BESA members build resilience during a period of economic and technical change.

The financial implications from the collapse of Carillion continue to resonate throughout supply chains, as does the technical fall out from the Grenfell Tower tragedy. Also, the way engineering training is funded and delivered is going through a period of major transition. All these issues and more will be debated in depth at the Conference, titled: ‘Engineering the Future’, which takes place at the Park Plaza Victoria in London.

The conference will include a broad debate on Brexit. So far, the Brexit Panel includes Lord Stunnell, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for construction and chair of the House of Lords working group reviewing the impact of Brexit on construction; high profile ‘remainer’ Tom Cole, head of policy at Open Britain; and the construction reformer Mark Farmer.

MBS and MBStv are supporters of the event and will be there interviewing speakers and attendees during the day. For more on the key issues see News Analysis