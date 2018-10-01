ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year 2018 awarded

Published:  01 October, 2018

ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year, Jack Teasdale, OPUS Building Services, Mark Felber
L to R: Mark Felber; Jack Teasdale; ECA President Malcolm Crofts

21-year-old Jack Teasdale of OPUS Building Services in Sunderland is the winner of the 2018 ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year Award. The announcement was made at a ceremony in London on 19th September.

On winning the award Teasdale, who attended a JTL training college, said: “It is very humbling and a privilege to be recognised as the ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year and to be an ambassador for other apprentices.”

The prize was £1500 and a study trip to France, sponsored by manufacturer Hager.

Teasdale joins a long list of winners, including the current managing director of Opus Building Services, Gavin Richards who won the award in 1997.

Three leading young people from across the electrotechnical industry reached the final of the ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year Award 2018, which is now in its 44th year. The other two finalists this year were Niall Watson of Derry Building Services; and Conor McCarthy of Darke and Taylor.

Mark Felber, managing director of Edmundson Electrical presented the awards, saying: “At Edmundson, we are passionate about bringing young people into our business and into our industry. Many of our own branch managers came into the business as apprentices. They are the lifeblood of the industry.”

The independent judging panel undertook a rigorous process and noted that the shortlisted candidates were all of a high calibre.

The ECA would like to congratulate the winner and the two finalists.



