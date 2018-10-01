MBS industry survey – we’re listening

The MBS Industry Survey is designed to gather information on how the building services sector is performing, and what the industry believes the important issues are.

MBS editor Karen Fletcher says: “The building services industry is in a time of real transformation and operating in a challenging business environment. We want to find out what the key issues are for the industry and how technology is changing the way people work.

“The results of the survey will be presented in our December issue as part of the Review of the Year and a look ahead.”

The survey is online and only takes 8 minutes to complete – and there’s a chance for one of our lucky survey entries to win an Amazon Echo Dot.

Click here to access the survey now