MBS industry survey – we’re listening

Published:  01 October, 2018

The MBS Industry Survey is designed to gather information on how the building services sector is performing, and what the industry believes the important issues are.

MBS editor Karen Fletcher says: “The building services industry is in a time of real transformation and operating in a challenging business environment. We want to find out what the key issues are for the industry and how technology is changing the way people work.

“The results of the survey will be presented in our December issue as part of the Review of the Year and a look ahead.”

The survey is online and only takes 8 minutes to complete – and there’s a chance for one of our lucky survey entries to win an Amazon Echo Dot.

Click here to access the survey now



Related links
comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
October 2018: DIGITAL EDITION

ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!
BESA conference 2018

Show

Jobs

  • Senior Building Services Engineer

      Invitations are invited from experienced Building Services Engineers to assist in the development of a new division within an established professional practice. The projects will be predominantly with Defence-related and Government establishments but w......

  • Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Engineer

      Consistently rated amongst the world's best universities, Imperial College London is a science-based institution with a reputation for excellence in teaching and research. Imperial has one of the largest and most diverse university estate portfolios in......

  • Engineering Technical Assistant

      Consistently rated amongst the world's best universities, Imperial College London is a science-based institution with a reputation for excellence in teaching and research. Imperial has one of the largest and most diverse university estate portfolios in......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event