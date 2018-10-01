BB101 2018 update brings healthier environment for schools

Published:  01 October, 2018

BB101, schools, indoor air quality, IAQ, overheating, draughts

The industry has welcomed the recent update of BB101 (2018) Guidelines on ventilation, thermal comfort and indoor air quality in schools which includes tougher targets for some key areas of building services.

The updated document replaces BB101 2016, and introduces higher standards for indoor air quality (IAQ); summer overheating; and avoidance of draughts. All of these areas are very much in the remit of building services engineers, contractors and installers, so it will affect their work in the schools sector.

Updates include a requirement to control draughts more closely, and application of higher levels of air filtration, particularly in schools affected by pollution. There are also new CO2 limits which cannot be breached for 20 consecutive minutes. Hybrid ventilation systems are also introduced as a possible option. Required ventilation rates differ according to the type of system in use.

As the UK is set to experience hotter summers, BB101 addresses the issue of summer overheating. Full occupancy of the school building is now assumed throughout the summer, including the holiday period. And the rules state that there should be no more than 40 hours between 1st May to 30th September when the temperature is 1oC above the allowable maximum.

For more details on BB101 see our News Analysis



Related Articles

  • New IAQ standards for schools  

    The BB101 guide for ventilation in schools is being updated. Roy Jones of Gilberts (Blackpool) looks at its implications.

  • Planned maintenance is good for your health 

    Protecting the health of building occupants isn’t rocket science, but it does need planning and competent people, says Kevin Kingaby of the Building Engineering Services Association (BESA).

  • Understanding new international standards for air filtration 

    With less than a year of the transition period for international standards for air filtration to go, Peter Dyment of Camfil explains their implications.

  • Airing the issues 

    There is much debate on trends in natural ventilation, but is it all hot air? Roy Jones of Gilberts of Blackpool shares some thoughts.

  • Effective ventilation for commercial properties 

    In a recent report from the Building Engineering Services Association, almost 70% of office workers believed poor air quality was having a negative effect on their wellbeing and productivity. Robert Dennis of Airflow Developments highlights the importance of effective ventilation in commercial buildings to create and maintain a healthy and energy efficient environment.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
October 2018: DIGITAL EDITION

ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!
BESA conference 2018

Show

Jobs

  • Senior Building Services Engineer

      Invitations are invited from experienced Building Services Engineers to assist in the development of a new division within an established professional practice. The projects will be predominantly with Defence-related and Government establishments but w......

  • Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Engineer

      Consistently rated amongst the world's best universities, Imperial College London is a science-based institution with a reputation for excellence in teaching and research. Imperial has one of the largest and most diverse university estate portfolios in......

  • Engineering Technical Assistant

      Consistently rated amongst the world's best universities, Imperial College London is a science-based institution with a reputation for excellence in teaching and research. Imperial has one of the largest and most diverse university estate portfolios in......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event