BESA Young Leader named CIBSE ASHRAE Graduate of the Year

Published:  01 November, 2018

BESA, CIBSE ASHRAE, Reanna Evans, Tim Hopkinson
Reanna Evans

Reanna Evans of NG Bailey has been named as the CIBSE ASHRAE Graduate of the Year 2018. She was recently elected chair of the Building Engineering Services Association’s Future Leaders group and is a mentor and STEM Ambassador for the North West.

The CIBSE Young Engineers’ Awards have been celebrating the industry’s best examples of young engineering talent for 23 years and the vital role of employers who champion the next generation of engineers through a commitment to education, on the job training and mentoring.

The ceremony was held at the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) in London. Evans, who wins a VIP trip to the ASHRAE Winter Conference in Atlanta next January, is a graduate of Leeds Beckett University and is a senior project engineer at NG Bailey.

She joined the company as a first-year building services engineering apprentice in 2011 before going on to achieve a first class honours degree in Building Services Engineering.

BESA President Tim Hopkinson, who launched the Future Leaders initiative at the start of his presidency, expressed his delight at Reanna’s success.

“It is a great accolade for any young engineer to win this prestigious award. However, it is a source of special pride that not only does this year’s winner work for a building services contractor, but she is chair of BESA’s Future Leaders group and is a fantastic role model for young women who could be attracted to a career in our industry,” he said.



