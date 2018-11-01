UK university buildings play a key role in wellbeing and success

Published:  01 November, 2018

University
In discussion: this month’s Round Table panel

University buildings play a key role in attracting and retaining students and staff, according to this month’s MBS round table discussion, sponsored by Trend Controls.

The panel agreed that today’s students (and their parents) expect good quality accommodation as well as excellent teaching spaces.

Wellbeing is also a significant issue for occupants, both students and teaching staff.

Chris Baldwin, key account manager for Trend Controls, says: “Wellbeing is a big theme across the whole campus, not just the classroom environment. Since universities started charging fees, there was a change in expectations in regard to quality of accommodation.”

Scott Brooks, engineering systems manager for Nottingham Trent University and chairman of the Association of University Engineers (AUE) adds that university buildings have to perform at a high level: “Students have different expectations now and our engineering teams have had to become more reactive. Buildings operate 24-hours a day, and there is no summer shutdown for maintenance work.”

The drive to improve university buildings has resulted in expenditure of around £3 billion in the sector, though this is not spread evenly across all universities. Others have made updates, for example, to building controls and BEMS to improve energy management and wellbeing.

Read the full Round Table discussion here.



comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
November 2018: DIGITAL EDITION

ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!
BESA conference 2018

Show

Jobs

  • Senior Building Services Engineer

      Invitations are invited from experienced Building Services Engineers to assist in the development of a new division within an established professional practice. The projects will be predominantly with Defence-related and Government establishments but w......

  • Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Engineer

      Consistently rated amongst the world's best universities, Imperial College London is a science-based institution with a reputation for excellence in teaching and research. Imperial has one of the largest and most diverse university estate portfolios in......

  • Engineering Technical Assistant

      Consistently rated amongst the world's best universities, Imperial College London is a science-based institution with a reputation for excellence in teaching and research. Imperial has one of the largest and most diverse university estate portfolios in......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event