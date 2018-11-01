Keep up with the UK building efficiency revolution at EMEX on 21 & 22 November at ExCeL in London

The built environment is going through a rapid transformation driven by a constant increase in energy prices and new legislation that will impose a greater control of emissions.

EMEX is free to attend, and it is your opportunity to keep up with the rapid transformations of technology, source innovations and stay on top of the upcoming legislation changes.

For the first time at EMEX, IEMA, BIFM, SOE, BEIS, NFU, EA, BRE, BSI, National Grid and The EMA have joined forces to provide professionals with practical knowledge, innovations and experiences from successful implementations of the latest energy-saving projects and low-carbon strategies.

EMEX includes 130 exhibitors and 80 freeto- attend CPD-accredited seminars spread across 4 topical theatres:

• Knowledge, Skills and Experience

• Sustainability & Climate Change (new)

• Facilities, Technology & Innovation

• Renewable Energy, Supply and Storage

To give you a glimpse into the 2018 EMEX speaker programme, here are our top 10 must-attend 2018 seminars.

On Wednesday 21st November:

1. From April 2019, the rules on energy and carbon reporting are changing.

Gary Shanahan, head of Business and Industrial Energy Efficiency, Tax and Reporting at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), will offer guidance on how organisations can prepare, what will be the qualifying criteria and how the new reporting framework will benefit companies.

2. Achieve significant energy savings in legacy HVAC equipment.

A series of case studies for several different sites managed by ebm-papst UK’s divisional director Upgrade Market.

3. High-performance buildings - protect the asset and increase the bottom line.

Latest insights revealed by Real Assets at Legal & General Investment Management’s head of Sustainability; BREEAM Existing Buildings Team’s principal technical consultant at BRE Global; Octavia Housing’s Sustainability and Energy manager and VINCI Facilities’ head of Energy & Water Management.

4. How can energy management be realised in historic buildings?

Case studies on heating and hot water refurbishment at St Paul’s Cathedral by Hamworthy Heating and on the security of energy supply at the University of Glasgow by its energy manager.

5. Is your facilities management provider the key to energy reduction?

Visitors at the 2017 EMEX show listen to one of the many presentations

ENGIE‘s senior Energy & Sustainability manager will draw on his experience to share tools and techniques to identify and implement energy, cost and carbon savings across your portfolio.

On Thursday 22nd November:

1. How to succeed in implementing an energy management strategy.

Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water’s former head of Energy and Bourne Leisure’s Group head of Energy and Sustainability will share some lessons learned from their work.

2. The revised energy management ISO 50001:2018 has been published.

BSI’s EMEA product champion (Energy and GHG); Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water’s head of Energy; the University of Reading’s Energy & Sustainability manager; and Avara Foods’ head of Engineering will discuss the pros and cons of this standard. Certification bodies – BSI, DNV GL, SGS and BRE – will attend to help to transition or get certified to the revised standard.

3. Successes and pitfalls of EPCs.

Local Partnerships’ Programme director; Calderdale Council’s Environmental, Quality and Compliance manager; and a Sustainability and Energy Management expert will present the different types and routes and common barriers of EPCs for public and private sector organisations.

4. The public sector is leading the way in renewable and energy storage.

West Sussex County Council’s Energy & Data manager and project manager will both present the current YES programme, a 4MW solar farm with battery storage.

5. Plans to reform building regulations to accelerate the roll-out of electric vehicle charge points.

With Energy Managers Association’s CEO (Lord Redesdale); Skanska’s Environment Technical director; E.ON Energy Solutions’ Electric Vehicle sales manager; Cenex’s CEO and BT’s general manager - Procurement will look at the practicalities of the government’s Road to Zero strategy.

Back by popular demand, EMEX will feature the Flexible Power Zone in partnership with Power Responsive (National Grid). A dozen participating demand side response and battery storage partners of National Grid will give a presentation and be available to talk with you one-to-one. Participants confirmed include E.ON Energy Solutions; EDF Energy; GridBeyond; Ørsted; Power Responsive; Ecotricity; Energy Pool; Flexitricity; KiWi Power.

Overall, 130 exhibitors ranging from major utilities to brokers and consultants, and equipment manufacturers to training companies will showcase a broad range of energy efficient solutions and services under one roof.

Participants include AB Group, Armstrong, Autoflame, Carlo Gavazzi, Clarke Energy, Eaton, Ecocentric, EcoCooling, ElectroRoute, Elgin Energy, enerbrain, ESB, FlexiSolar, Green Energy Consulting, Grundfos Pumps, Hamworthy Heating, Optima Energy Management, PE Energy Solutions, Pilot Group Infrastructure, SGS, SolX Energy , Wilo and many more.

The full seminar programme and exhibitor listing are available on EMEX website. To register for free, please visit the link below.