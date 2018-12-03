SCA signs up to support 100% Hackitt initiative

David Mowatt

The Smoke Control Association (SCA) has declared its backing for a new industry initiative launched to encourage the government to deliver on all of the recommendations laid out in Dame Judith Hackitt’s independent review of building regulations and fire safety processes.

David Mowatt, chair of the SCA, comments: “Following the Grenfell Tower tragedy the SCA submitted proposals to the review team and offered advice on improving smoke control guidelines within the Building Regulations. The SCA would now like to see action on all 53 recommendations contained within the review and offers its full support to the 100% Hackitt initiative.”

The 100% Hackitt initiative, introduced by the Local Authority Building Control (LABC) and the British Board of Agrément (BBA), is drawing support from across the construction and fire safety sectors and the SCA has now added its name to the growing list of organisations and industry professionals calling for a complete system change and full implementation of Dame Judith’s recommendations.