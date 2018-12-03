SES completes £9.6m student accommodation contract in Coventry

SES Engineering Services (SES), has completed a £9.6m M&E contract at Godiva Place, a 770-bed student accommodation scheme at Coventry University.

SES delivered full M&E services across the development’s five residential blocks including heating, ventilation, domestic water services, drainage, electrical systems, fire safety, security and energy-efficient lighting and heating controls.

The £47.5m project has made use of a brownfield site near Lower Ford Street. Construction began in October 2016 with SES working alongside main contractor Galliford Try.

SES’ digital engineering expertise was fundamental to delivering this BIM Level 2 project.

Offsite products were delivered via SES’ dedicated offsite manufacturing facility, Prism and also via the supply chain.

These products played a vital role in maintaining programme and involved manufacturing 925 2D pipe modules and six major plant skids for the project.

Steve Tovey, SES’ business director Midlands and South West, says: “Utilising offsite manufacturing techniques lends itself perfectly to time-sensitive builds in education, and increasing our order book with these types of schemes forms a key part of our business strategy.”