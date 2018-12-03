New IoR president highlights Brexit issues

Published:  03 December, 2018

IoR, Brexit

Incoming Institute of Refrigeration (IoR) president Kevin Glass addressed the Institute at his inaugural address on 8th November. In it, he highlighted the importance of the refrigeration and air conditioning sectors and the potential harm of poorly-managed Brexit.

“Refrigeration and air conditioning matter. They are vital to life,” said Glass. He pointed to the vital role of cooling in terms of quality of life, for example in the field of healthcare.

However, with this importance in mind, the new IoR president pointed out how damaging a hard Brexit approach could be for the industry and its customers. Glass believes that, given the interdependency between the UK and Europe, it is vital that frictionless borders are maintained, as far as possible.

He went on to say: “Our ability to maintain the nation’s critical cooling infrastructure depends on the vital flow of equipment, components and services. We should be under no illusion about the potential negative impact of a so-called hard Brexit, and interruption to flows of good and materials at our borders.”

Delays to the flow of goods caused by quarantine and paperwork at docks would be a major problem. “If workable customers practices for trade post-Brexit can’t be agreed, there is a strong argument for special fast-track arrangements for critical equipment such as refrigeration and air conditioning plant,” said Glass.



