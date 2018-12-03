MBS appoints new reporter

Renu Chopra

Renu Chopra joins MBS and MBStv this month, and will be applying her multimedia skills to support our involvement in new media.

Chopra has been involved in newspaper journalism, videography, broadcasting and social media.

Portico publishing director Charles Keel says: “Renu’s appointment reflects the fact that people now want to access their industry news across a variety of media. MBS journal will continue to be at the heart of our portfolio, but we are expanding our reach into video, online, social media and more in future.”