MBS appoints new reporter

Published:  03 December, 2018

MBS
Renu Chopra

Renu Chopra joins MBS and MBStv this month, and will be applying her multimedia skills to support our involvement in new media.

Chopra has been involved in newspaper journalism, videography, broadcasting and social media.

Portico publishing director Charles Keel says: “Renu’s appointment reflects the fact that people now want to access their industry news across a variety of media. MBS journal will continue to be at the heart of our portfolio, but we are expanding our reach into video, online, social media and more in future.”



Related Articles

  • Tracking changes 

    As you’ll see from our front cover, MBS is celebrating 15 years of bringing its readers the broadest coverage of this sector, with insights from experts in all areas of building services - designers, contractors, installers and end-users.

  • "Modern Building Services" announces its new editor 

    Karen Fletcher has joined the MBS team as editor. Her background in journalism and PR for the building-services sector means that she brings a wealth of technical knowledge and media expertise to the role.

