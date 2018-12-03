Homes England pushes for modular methods

Homes England, the government’s ‘housing accelerator’ has published a strategic 5-year plan that will make modular offsite construction a requirement.

The report refers to modern methods of construction (MMC) as vital to improve productivity and overcome a declining workforce. Homes England recognises that the MMC industry is ‘currently immature’ and will require stimulus if it is to evolve its capacity.

Homes England is tasked with helping government reach its target of 300,00 new homes a year on average in the next five years.

Homes England will also provide £2.5 billion in development finance for smaller builders who cannot access funds from banks, to help create more resilience in the market.