Homes England pushes for modular methods

Published:  03 December, 2018

Homes England, Housing, MMC, modern methods of construction, modular

Homes England, the government’s ‘housing accelerator’ has published a strategic 5-year plan that will make modular offsite construction a requirement.

The report refers to modern methods of construction (MMC) as vital to improve productivity and overcome a declining workforce. Homes England recognises that the MMC industry is ‘currently immature’ and will require stimulus if it is to evolve its capacity.

Homes England is tasked with helping government reach its target of 300,00 new homes a year on average in the next five years.

Homes England will also provide £2.5 billion in development finance for smaller builders who cannot access funds from banks, to help create more resilience in the market.



Related links

Related Articles

  • OUTSIDE THE BOX 

    Whether it is a school, hotel, library, gym, small office or even a large domestic property, space is a valuable commodity. Commercial property owners cannot afford to lose the space a bulky heating system or plant room takes up in their building. Owners and operators of these building are looking to get the maximum from the space they have available.

  • Signed, sealed, delivered 

    According to the Building Engineering Services Association (BESA), offsite construction currently accounts for at least 3% to 4% of the UK construction sector. However, the cost and time savings and quality control benefits associated with this method will no doubt see it grow exponentially in the next decade.

  • Titon adds to its MVHR range for modular projects 

    Titon has extended its range of MVHR units with the introduction of the ultra-compact HRV 1.6 Q Plus. Designed specifically for the modular construction market, the new high-performance unit measures just 600mm wide, enabling it to fit into tight spaces for easy installation and access.

  • Modular learning 

    Craig Riley explains why modular buildings are a popular solution for today’s education market, and how the prefabricated buildings provide usable, sustainable classrooms.

  • House of Lords hears evidence on impact of modular on construction 

    At the end of April, the House of Lords Science and Technology Committee, chaired by Lord Patel, took evidence for its inquiry investigating offsite manufacture for construction.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
December 2018: DIGITAL EDITION

ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Jobs

  • Senior Building Services Engineer

      Invitations are invited from experienced Building Services Engineers to assist in the development of a new division within an established professional practice. The projects will be predominantly with Defence-related and Government establishments but w......

  • Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Engineer

      Consistently rated amongst the world's best universities, Imperial College London is a science-based institution with a reputation for excellence in teaching and research. Imperial has one of the largest and most diverse university estate portfolios in......

  • Engineering Technical Assistant

      Consistently rated amongst the world's best universities, Imperial College London is a science-based institution with a reputation for excellence in teaching and research. Imperial has one of the largest and most diverse university estate portfolios in......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"