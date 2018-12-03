Make some noise for acoustic pipework course from Rehau

Rehau has launched a new CPD course for professionals who want to learn more about the specification and installation of acoustic soil and waste pipework solutions.

Fully accredited by CIBSE, the new course introduces best practice in the design and specification of soil and waste pipe systems to ensure quieter installations. Acoustic pipework is particularly important in multi-occupancy buildings, such as residential accommodation, care homes and hospitals, where noisy pipework can have a detrimental effect on the building’s users.

The course opens with the fundamentals of acoustics, explaining noise transfer and pollution, before moving on to design considerations and standards. In this section, attendees on the course will find out more about the requirements for acoustic pipework in the Building Regulations, the market expectations for noise pollution in different settings and how acoustic pipes are tested.

The CPD course touches on fire safety considerations and shares guidance about which pipe materials and joints perform better acoustically and how to achieve more successful installations.