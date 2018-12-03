Make some noise for acoustic pipework course from Rehau

Published:  03 December, 2018

Rehau

Rehau has launched a new CPD course for professionals who want to learn more about the specification and installation of acoustic soil and waste pipework solutions.

Fully accredited by CIBSE, the new course introduces best practice in the design and specification of soil and waste pipe systems to ensure quieter installations. Acoustic pipework is particularly important in multi-occupancy buildings, such as residential accommodation, care homes and hospitals, where noisy pipework can have a detrimental effect on the building’s users.

The course opens with the fundamentals of acoustics, explaining noise transfer and pollution, before moving on to design considerations and standards. In this section, attendees on the course will find out more about the requirements for acoustic pipework in the Building Regulations, the market expectations for noise pollution in different settings and how acoustic pipes are tested.

The CPD course touches on fire safety considerations and shares guidance about which pipe materials and joints perform better acoustically and how to achieve more successful installations.

For more information on this story, click here: December 2018, 162

Related links

Related Articles

  • The sound of SILENCE 

    Space is now at a premium in urban areas, and we’re seeing more and more buildings being constructed upwards resulting in people having to live in closer proximity to one another. Additionally, high rise apartments in densely populated areas are expensive and this in turn creates a much greater expectation on the performance of the building. 

  • Rehau’s sound approach 

    Rehau has launched Raupiano Plus, a system of polymer pipes, fittings and accessories which offer a superior acoustic soil and waste solution. Raupiano Plus pipes feature a unique multi-layer composition which reduces noise without the need for additional lagging. 

  • Royal approval for Rehau Rautitan 

    Rehau’s Rautitan universal pipework solution has been installed in 13 luxury apartments, located on Edinburgh’s world-renowned Royal Mile.

  • Multi-occupancy brochure from Rehau aimed at specifiers 

    Multi-occupancy buildings present a unique challenge to specifiers and contractors, due to the height and scale of the projects, and the limited installation times required for each element. With this in mind, Rehau has brought together all of its products which are suitable for a multi-occupancy projects in one guide, covering everything from plumbing and heating to energy centres.

  • Rehau focus on TABS 

    Rehau has created a brochure to introduce its innovative Thermally Activated Building Structures (TABS) technology to architects and specifiers looking for an environmentally-friendly heating and cooling system solution.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
December 2018: DIGITAL EDITION

ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Jobs

  • Senior Building Services Engineer

      Invitations are invited from experienced Building Services Engineers to assist in the development of a new division within an established professional practice. The projects will be predominantly with Defence-related and Government establishments but w......

  • Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Engineer

      Consistently rated amongst the world's best universities, Imperial College London is a science-based institution with a reputation for excellence in teaching and research. Imperial has one of the largest and most diverse university estate portfolios in......

  • Engineering Technical Assistant

      Consistently rated amongst the world's best universities, Imperial College London is a science-based institution with a reputation for excellence in teaching and research. Imperial has one of the largest and most diverse university estate portfolios in......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"