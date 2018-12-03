Johnson Controls offers low-GWP chiller platforms

Johnson Controls has introduced the York YLAA scroll chiller available with low-global warming potential (GWP) R454B refrigerant from 190 to 530 kW cooling capacity.

The York YLAA is prepared for the future by providing the best available refrigerant choice for optimising operating cost and reducing environmental impact. It will be available in Europe in early 2019.

R454B is a low-GWP hydrofluoro-olefin (HFO) based refrigerant. It offers the optimal balance of properties to replace R410A in positive displacement, direct expansion air-conditioning, heat pump and chiller applications.

While all commercially viable replacements for R410A are classified as flammable, R-454B has the lower flammability and low toxicity ASHRAE classification of A2L. It also has a lower burning velocity compared to R32.

With a GWP of 476 (75% lower than R410A), this next-generation refrigerant provides the same capacity but is a higher efficiency than R410A and offers excellent performance in normal and high ambient conditions.

YLAA chillers are selfcontained cooling solutions that are light-weight and compact for convenient installation, including a wide range of accessories and options, such as factory packaged variable speed pumps, Johnson Controls Connected Chillers intelligent performance monitoring, and low sound packages.