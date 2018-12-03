Johnson Controls offers low-GWP chiller platforms

Published:  03 December, 2018

Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls has introduced the York YLAA scroll chiller available with low-global warming potential (GWP) R454B refrigerant from 190 to 530 kW cooling capacity.

The York YLAA is prepared for the future by providing the best available refrigerant choice for optimising operating cost and reducing environmental impact. It will be available in Europe in early 2019.

R454B is a low-GWP hydrofluoro-olefin (HFO) based refrigerant. It offers the optimal balance of properties to replace R410A in positive displacement, direct expansion air-conditioning, heat pump and chiller applications.

While all commercially viable replacements for R410A are classified as flammable, R-454B has the lower flammability and low toxicity ASHRAE classification of A2L. It also has a lower burning velocity compared to R32.

With a GWP of 476 (75% lower than R410A), this next-generation refrigerant provides the same capacity but is a higher efficiency than R410A and offers excellent performance in normal and high ambient conditions.

YLAA chillers are selfcontained cooling solutions that are light-weight and compact for convenient installation, including a wide range of accessories and options, such as factory packaged variable speed pumps, Johnson Controls Connected Chillers intelligent performance monitoring, and low sound packages.

  • EasyParts online spares from Johnson Controls 

    Johnson Controls is launching its EasyParts online chiller and air conditioning spares platform in Germany, following successful roll-outs of the award-winning Amazon-style system in the UK, Middle-East and northern Europe.

  • Johnson Controls responds to counterfeit-oils issues 

    Johnson Controls has responded to concerns about a rise in counterfeit oils for compressors being placed on the market by offering a range of branded authentic York lubricants. Lubricants are a key component of chillers and mechanical cooling systems, protecting wear surfaces, ensuring long life, maintaining leak tightness and, not least, ensuring proper performance and efficient operation. They also play a vital role in reducing corrosion, which can quickly result in serious internal damage and/or mechanical breakdown.

  • Johnson Controls offers Hitachi split air conditioning units on line 

    Johnson Controls is now distributing Hitachi air-conditioning via the Johnson Controls EasyParts web site. Summit units are available, and new customers without trade accounts can purchase equipment with a credit card. Alphesh Trivedi, product manager at Johnson Controls HVAC Parts, said, ‘This diversification into air-conditioning splits is a logical development and a good complement to our established and growing business in the chiller sector.’

  • Johnson Controls plans for R513A as drop-in replacement for R134a  

    In response to growing legislative pressure to use refrigerants with lower GWPs, Johnson Controls has made the decision to enhance its HFC product lines by confirming that all screw and centrifugal chillers (air-cooled and water-cooled) will be fully future-compatible with R315A. This refrigerant is an HFC/HFO blend and has a GWP of 631. It is suitable as a drop-in replacement for R134a, which has a GWP of 1430. It has a low toxicity and is not flammable.

  • Johnson Spares web site becomes major success  

    The transactional web site launched by Johnson Controls a year ago to enable engineers to purchase spares on line has proved to be a multi-million success. The EasyParts web site enables engineers to purchase major spares such as compressor rotors, valves and motors online. Top-selling items such as oil filters, sensors and chiller safety devices are all easily accessible. Orders placed before 14.30 h can be delivered next day.

