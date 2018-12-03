Grundfos Ecademy has all the right ingredients for training online

Published:  03 December, 2018

Grundfos

Today many more industry professionals are able to take advantage of the great flexibility offered by Grundfos Ecademy. This means that no matter if a user’s focus is on large or small projects, or if they are involved with supplying or specifying pumps within a domestic set-up or in larger commercial buildings; or perhaps they operate mainly within industrial applications or specialise in water utilities; there are specific modules that have been designed to help everyone to gain a deeper insight into many of the pump challenges that might be encountered.

The Grundfos Ecademy has steadily been increasing its reach in recent years and with the advent of a wide range of new topics, that are all available to building services professionals 24/7 from a smartphone, tablet or computer, there are even more reasons to make this hub a firm favourite.

The Ecademy continues to be committed to delivering on its promise to incorporate a diverse range of themes. This means the subjects that are covered go across many different applications, various pump product families as well as looking at the theory behind the engineering. Plus, all of these tasty learning morsels, are delivered in bite sized chunks.

For more information on this story, click here: December 2018, 166

Related links

Related Articles

  • Grundfos are with you on the GO 

    With so many apps available nowadays, it can be hard to work out which ones are worth downloading. Grundfos has been working to make life easier for anyone who fits domestic and commercial circulators, and these apps are available for free from the App Store and Google Play.

  • Don’t be left out in the cold - choose a Grundfos CONLIFT 

    As the winter season starts to take hold, boiler breakdowns will become more prevalent and these can frequently be caused by freezing condensate pipes. There are a number of recommendations on how these can be minimised and one of these is that condensate pumps should be fitted both in new and remedial situations.

  • Scottish university attains top marks for energy savings 

    Able to trace their history back over seven centuries to 1413, today the oldest university in Scotland, has many proud boasts. Offering four faculties, that serve nearly 8,000 students and with a world-renowned reputation, this is a university that is fully committed to achieving the highest standards.

  • Hub designed by Grundfos with busy engineers in mind 

    The Grundfos for Engineers hub has been developed to keep its engineering partners up-to-date with the latest developments in the industry, and on the wider subject of energy efficient advanced pump technology and fully integrated pump systems.

  • Grundfos says don’t replace, e-place 

    The Grundfos Product Centre (GPC) is known as the ‘go to’ pump selection tool for industry professionals. It makes choosing the right pump as easy as possible, whether new or replacement. Log onto the Product Centre and select the REPLACEMENT option. Enter the name of the old pump into the search field or enter the pump name and other data into the Classic Search field.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
December 2018: DIGITAL EDITION

ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Jobs

  • Senior Building Services Engineer

      Invitations are invited from experienced Building Services Engineers to assist in the development of a new division within an established professional practice. The projects will be predominantly with Defence-related and Government establishments but w......

  • Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Engineer

      Consistently rated amongst the world's best universities, Imperial College London is a science-based institution with a reputation for excellence in teaching and research. Imperial has one of the largest and most diverse university estate portfolios in......

  • Engineering Technical Assistant

      Consistently rated amongst the world's best universities, Imperial College London is a science-based institution with a reputation for excellence in teaching and research. Imperial has one of the largest and most diverse university estate portfolios in......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"