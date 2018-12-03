Grundfos Ecademy has all the right ingredients for training online

Today many more industry professionals are able to take advantage of the great flexibility offered by Grundfos Ecademy. This means that no matter if a user’s focus is on large or small projects, or if they are involved with supplying or specifying pumps within a domestic set-up or in larger commercial buildings; or perhaps they operate mainly within industrial applications or specialise in water utilities; there are specific modules that have been designed to help everyone to gain a deeper insight into many of the pump challenges that might be encountered.

The Grundfos Ecademy has steadily been increasing its reach in recent years and with the advent of a wide range of new topics, that are all available to building services professionals 24/7 from a smartphone, tablet or computer, there are even more reasons to make this hub a firm favourite.

The Ecademy continues to be committed to delivering on its promise to incorporate a diverse range of themes. This means the subjects that are covered go across many different applications, various pump product families as well as looking at the theory behind the engineering. Plus, all of these tasty learning morsels, are delivered in bite sized chunks.