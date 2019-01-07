NG Bailey Services division celebrates a successful 2018

NG Bailey’s Services division celebrates a year of success, after acquiring FM specialist Freedom Group, securing client contracts worth £80 millions and relocating their offices in London.

The NG Bailey Services division has also secured a three-year contract with specialist property investors Capital and Regional. This project will see NG Bailey deliver mechanical, electrical and building fabric maintenance to seven shopping centres.

Further contract wins have been secured for the following clients: UK Power Networks (a renewed contract); Northern Powergrid; Next; Eurotunnel and the Port of Dover - where a new four-year project for M&E planned and reactive maintenance will be delivered.

The Yorkshire-headquartered business has relocated to a new flagship office in the capital. The business has chosen the BREEAM Excellent-rated 20 Farringdon Street. The company will be acquiring two floors of the 11-story building.

NG Bailey aimed to ensure the building was designed with agile working in mind. The office will be fitted with flexible desks, informal meeting areas and meeting rooms with online booking facilities. Breakout booth seating and designated ‘quiet’ rooms will also create the best working environments for their employees.

Peter Jones said: “This signals a great step forward for our business.”