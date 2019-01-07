£1 million to create new construction jobs and training in Nottingham area

The East Midlands is tackling staff shortages within the construction industry though the government’s funding initiative. Partners in Nottingham has been given a slice of a £22 millions funding pot, which will launch construction academies with Nottingham College.

The aim is to get more people into construction training and jobs. The new academies will bring training to construction sites to allow learners to apply their knowledge to a real-life environment. The money will help local residents secure jobs and will pay for training.

It is anticipated that the fund will help meet the needs of employers and tackle the construction skills shortage, while also supporting those who want to join the industry.

The Construction Skills Fund was launched in June 2018 and Nottingham is one of the 26 successful bidders from across the country. The bid was led by Nottingham City Homes, Nottingham Trent University, Nottingham City Council, Wates Construction and local construction firm Robert Woodhead.

The 18-month scheme is funded by the Department of Education and will be administered by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB). James Whybrow, Nottingham College Vice Principle says: “This funding gives hundreds of local people the opportunity to develop their skills on site and secure jobs in construction.”

Nick Murphy, Chief Executive at NCH adds: “Onsite training is hugely beneficial, not just for us as employers but for trainees too, as it will help bridge the gap between training and working in the industry, meaning trainees are site-ready sooner. We hope this will encourage more people to look at training and working in the industry.”

The government’s plan nationally is to support 20 onsite training hubs in England, and increase work experience placements for people looking to join the industry. In addition, it will create entry pathways for the unemployed and options for career switchers.