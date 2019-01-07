New president for HPA

Published:  07 January, 2019

Graham Wright, Heat Pump Association, Mike Nankivell
Graham Wright

Graham Wright takes over as president of the Heat Pump Association as Mike Nankivell steps down from the role in early 2019.

Wright, who is legislation specialist for Daikin UK, was vice president of the Association, which is part of the Federation of Environmental Trade Associations (FETA).

Mike Nankivell has been involved with the HPA since its inception in 1995. He says: “The heat pump sector is entering a new period of challenges, with changes in the refrigerants landscape, government policies related to global environmental issues, national technology subsidies, Building Regulations and of course Brexit. Having retired from my ‘day job’ in 2015, I believe the HPA needs to move forward with someone at the helm who is still at the sharp end of heat pump technology.”

Wright adds: “Mike has carried out incredible work over the past five years, and presided over a period during which heat pumps have really staked their claim in forming a significant part of an environmentally friendly future for the building industry. I look forward to building on his endeavours into 2019 and beyond.”

The HPA has been active in influencing government policy on this technology, particularly in relation to the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) and the Heating and Clean Growth Strategies. The HPA was one of the first associations to endorse the European Heat Pump Association’s ‘decarbonising buildings’ initiative.



