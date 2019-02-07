CSA Awards 2019 open for entries

2018: Chris Tomason wins CSA Engineer of the Year

Building on the success of the last year’s impressive event, the 2019 CSA Awards Dinner will be held at the Guoman Tower Hotel, next to St Katherine Docks and Tower Bridge in London on 27th June.

For anyone involved with commissioning, this awards programme provides the perfect platform to have your achievements acknowledged. Entry is easy and completely free of charge. Just visit www.csa-awards.co.uk to complete an online entry form, and if selected as a finalist, enjoy some fantastic publicity. The entry process closes on 18th April 2018, so you still have plenty of time to prepare your submission.

The CSA Awards focus on best practice in key areas of commissioning, including innovation and achievement, energy saving, sales growth, customer care and service provision. Nominations are sought for the following seven categories:

• Project of the Year – Sponsored by BSRIA Instrument Solutions

• Commissioning Management Award – Sponsored by Andrew Reid & Partners

• Product Innovation of the Year – Sponsored by Media Control

• Commissioning Provider of the Year – Sponsored by MBS

• Investment in Training Award – Sponsored by Johnson Controls

• Student of the Year – Sponsored by Hattersley

• Engineer of the Year – Sponsored by Ashford Environmental Services

New to this year’s complement of Sponsors is Hattersley, who have very kindly assumed sponsorship of the ‘Student of the Year’ category.

Daryl Panter, UK sales director at Hattersley says: "Having been a keen supporter of the CSA for many years, we have been impressed with how the CSA Awards programme has developed since its launch in 2015. Helping to acknowledge commissioning excellence is important to our business, but by specifically recognising the hard work and commitment of the sectors students, we are honouring the lifeblood of the industry."