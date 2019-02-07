Introduction to PICVs from Hattersley and MBS

Published:  07 February, 2019

PICVs, Hattersley, pressure independent control valves, Neil Gibson

MBS has worked with valve specialist Hattersley to produce an introductory guide to pressure independent control valves (PICVs). This joint publication has been delivered with the February 2019 issue of the magazine.

With a foreword from MBS editor Karen Fletcher, and Hattersley technical manager Neil Gibson, the guide covers definitions, benefits, selection criteria and hints on the application of this type of valve.

In his foreword, Gibson notes: “Despite PICVs being in the market place for almost 20 years, it is only in the last 5 years that we have seen a significant uptake in their use within building services. As a result, there has been a relatively short period in which users have had to gain an understanding of their use and function. The purpose of this guide is to set out the foundations of this understanding to allow specifiers and users to appreciate how they work within a hydronic system.”

This guide is also a summary of a more detailed publication from Hattersley which covers the subject in-depth, and which is available from the link below.



