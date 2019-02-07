Pumps impact energy efficiency

Pump specialist Grundfos is proud of its reputation for helping to reduce the impact that pumps are having on the environment, through the creation of energy efficient solutions. To underpin this, in 2008 the company set itself some tough targets, one of which was to reduce its total water usage at all of its plants by 50% by 2025.

In striving to achieve this, various innovative solutions have been put into place all around the world. One recent such initiative at a Grundfos plant in Denmark, has seen a system installed that collects and cleans wastewater from their paint plant for re-use. The closed-loop system is projected to save 10,000 m3 of water per year and is also a live working showcase of how wastewater can be treated effectively at source.

This approach forms part of the wider Grundfos strategy to support all the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, especially the two that focus on clean water (6) and climate action (13). The UN Global Agreement Goal 6 focuses on providing universal access to clean water and sanitation which is still something that 800 million people lack. Taking action on a practical level such as this, is proof that we are taking this commitment very seriously.