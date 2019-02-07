Smart and easy

Clarkson Controls has developed a range of room controllers which sense temperature and CO2 levels while providing local visual and audible warnings of high CO2 levels, together with timed user overrides.

Up to 16 of Clarkson’s Q-Link room controllers can be linked, by a 2 core cable (which gives them power and communications), back to the Clarkson i-CON BACnet enabled controller. This controller can be standalone with its own algorithms with a local graphical user interface. Alternatively, the Q-Link controller can be integrated into the site wide building management system.

The i-CON controller also has on board I/O (12 x 0/10v, 4 X 10k sensor inputs, 4 x universal inputs and 9 x binary outputs) this combination of local easy wire Q-LINK room controllers and local I/O makes it an idea controller for natural ventilation and MVHRU products and underfloor heating manifold valves, plus picking up the odd alarm point and providing enable signals to other plant.

The i-CON controller allows the engineer to configure the control system as if the I/O points where directly connected into a system with the use of the BAC instance table.

The i-CON systems are easy to install with less wiring. Easy to control - no other manufacturer offers a traffic-light indicator with override buttons for instant control. They are more flexible and cheaper to install offering more addresses and room controllers back into for example a 4NC controller.