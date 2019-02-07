Carrier conditions prestigious ICC Walesv

Carrier’s high efficiency chiller, AquaForce Vision 30KAV, has been chosen to provide high quality air conditioning for the new International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales).

Located at the prestigious Celtic Manor Resort, host of the Ryder Cup and recent NATO Summit, the ICC Wales project is an £83.7m joint venture between the resort’s owners and the Welsh Government. The new venue, which opens in 2019, will accommodate 5,000 delegates and includes a 4,000sqm pillar-free main hall, a 1,500 seated auditorium, 12 flexible meeting rooms, a double-height glass atrium and a 2,500sqm plaza for outdoor events.

Two Carrier 30KAV chillers have been selected to air condition the new facility. They are equipped with Greenspeed Intelligence inverter-driven screw compressors, each delivering 791kW of cooling. The chillers are being deployed in a duty-share configuration, with each chiller sized for 58% of the diversified load to provide resilience and continuity of cooling at all times.

Due to the coastal location, the units have been specified with Super Enviroshield condenser coating which is factory-applied and provides an extra high level of corrosion protection for the high efficiency all-aluminum heat exchangers. A durable and flexible epoxy coating is uniformly applied over all coil surfaces, completely isolating the metal from the surrounding environment. In addition, the chillers are equipped with integrated refrigerant leak protection systems at the request of the client.

The 30KAV chiller offers many benefits, which are ideal for the ICC, including 25-35% energy savings per year and smart energy monitoring enabling users to track real-time electrical consumption and cooling output.

Peter Davies, director of contractor and installer CMB Engineering, says: "The efficiency performance of the new 30KAV chiller range is excellent due to the use of inverters that precisely match cooling output to current load. This is highly attractive for end users, as it delivers high quality comfort conditions for occupants, while minimising running costs and enhancing environmental credentials, all important considerations in the ICC Wales project."