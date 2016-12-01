CIBSE launch is major step in BIM progress

Published:  01 December, 2016

CIBSE, BIM, building information modelling

The creation and management of product data templates (PDTs) for BIM (Building Information Modelling) has moved a major step forward with the launch of BIMHawk by CIBSE at its recent annual conference. This website and software plug-in enables the creation of standard parameters for use in BIM objects. The software has been developed by Paul Marsland, NG Bailey’s design and BIM development manager.

The software enables authorised users to create or upload PDTs corresponding to actual products, with a full set of industry-recognised parameters ready to be filled in. The model can then be directly imported into BIM platforms without disrupting the rest of the design.

The primary benefit of the plug-in is to enable clients to acquire structured data in a predictable format that is used from start to finish by the design and delivery teams. There is no need to create new models from scratch for every element of a design or to edit generic or existing models that are not compatible and do not use the same parameters.

Contractors, consultants and commissioning engineers will be able to use BIMHawk to compare products on a like-for-like basis, making the process of specifying much faster, simpler and saving the client money.

BIMHawk uses PDTs created to an extremely high industry consensus standard. It requires three stages of review by chartered engineers and a peer-to-peer review process, with the parameters specified also being signed off by relevant trade bodies and other stakeholder.

Carl Collins, CIBSE’s digital engineering consultant, said, ‘BIM is supposed to make the whole construction process better, faster and cheaper, but until now models have suffered from big flaws around compatibility and interoperability between BIM modelling platforms. BIMHawk fixes those problems and allows us to quickly import accurate and consistent parameters that can be used with confidence that the data is robust and standard across the industry.’



Related links

Related Articles

  • Talking BIM  

    CIBSE’s BIMTalk web resource (first link below) is freely accessible and enables industry bodies and professionals to share knowledge and discuss the increasingly important and widely discussed subject of building information modelling. This open initiative is supported by BSRIA and the Landscape Institute, along with contributors such as Arup, Andekan, Balfour Beatty and Hoare Lea.

  • CIBSE’s young engineer of the year  

    CIBSE’s young engineer of the year for 2016 is Antoni Sapina Grau of Brunel University and WSP Parsons Brinkerhoff. He was named graduate of the year for his presentation on problem solving with technology, along with seven other finalists giving presentations on the theme: ‘Computers and digital technologies are transforming the way engineers work. What impact do you think this is having on innovation, professionalism and traditional engineering skills?’

  • CIBSE develops checklists for heat networks  

    A new scheme that allows clients to hold suppliers to account over the performance of heat networks using the ‘Heat networks code of practice CP1’, produced as a joint project between CIBSE and the Association for Decentralised Energy, has been open for public consultation (with a closing date of 9 September. The client checklists have been designed to allow clients to check that their heat network has been installed to minimum standards set out in CP1 and to give them confidence that their scheme is of high quality and will provide low-cost low-carbon heat.

  • CIBSE and ASHRAE set scene for closer working 

    CIBSE (Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers) and ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating & Air-Conditioning Engineers) have signed a partnership agreement to mark the 40th anniversary of their relationship. It embraces a range of new initiatives. They include collaborating strategically on projects in each other’s regions, creating a long-term staff exchange programme, encouraging collaboration between regions, groups and chapters, and mutually promoting the publication of new codes and standards.

  • Making a success of surface-water heat pumps 

    Surface water as a potential heat source for heat pumps abounds. Phil Jones would like to see it much more widely exploited.

