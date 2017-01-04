BREEAM and Well partner to achieve sustainable buildings that are healthy

Published:  04 January, 2017

BREEAM, Well

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) and BRE have set up an agreement between them to seek alignments between the WELL Building Standard and BREEAM that will make it easier for projects pursuing both standards. The organisations will mutually identify specific credits whereby submitted documentation will be recognised by both organisations, saving project teams time and the costs associated with submitting documentation twice.

The announcement comes at a time when corporations and the real-estate industry are increasingly looking at how the built environment affects human health as well as sustainability. The crosstalk identifying the applicable credits between the two standards is being done by WELL’s certifying body Green Business Certification Inc. and BRE; it is expected to be completed in January 2017.

BREEAM and WELL are both evidence-based systems that have best practice, continual improvement and the interests of both the environment and people at their heart. Certification in both systems is achieved through the submission of project documentation and on-site post-occupancy performance testing.

Gavin Dunn, director of the building performance group at BRE, said, ‘We’re excited about the opportunity to join forces in a way that will advance the inclusion of health and well-being considerations in Europe’s built environment.’

Rick Fedrizzi, chairman and CEO of the International WELL Being Institute (IWBI), said, ‘Since the beginning, IWBI has worked to find ways that WELL can work harmoniously with the world’s leading sustainable-building standards, because we believe sustainability and health are synonymous. We look forward to partnering with BRE to advance this important concept by helping project teams who are using both BREEAM and WELL deliver a more sustainable and healthier built environment as efficiently as possible.’



Related links

Related Articles

  • The world’s first bespoke BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ building  

    The first building in the world to achieve a BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ rating in the bespoke category is the Dogs Trust Rehoming Centre at Roden. McPhillips (Wellington) ltd achieved 100% of the available credits for management, energy and water use on the project. The final BREEAM score was 94.44%.

  • BREEAM on track 

    How do you keep track of a large design team and a large project to ensure its BREEAM certification is on course? Glenn Miles of Encon Associates puts his faith in cloud-based tracker systems.

  • French shopping centre achieves highest-ever BREEAM In-Use score  

    The highest-ever BREEAM In-Use international certificate has been awarded to the Toison d’Or shopping centre in Dijon, France. The project gained an ‘Excellent’ rating for the building asset (Part 1 of the scheme) and an ‘Outstanding’ rating for building management (Part 2) — achieving the highest-ever score awarded under BREEAM In-Use Part 2.

  • Refurbishment achieves highest ever BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ score  

    The highest-ever BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ score for both new-build and existing structures has been achieved by the live refurbishment of PwC’s 9-storey headquarters at One Embankment Place in London. The 96.31 score includes a 100% score for materials, transport and management.

  • BREEAM comes to the southern hemisphere 

    On a recent building-controls training assignment in the Republic of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean, Mike Malina found out how the building energy management system plays a key role in the effective operation of the iconic headquarters of the Mauritius Commercial Bank.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
January 2017: DIGITAL EDITION
ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Jobs

  • Senior Mechanical Consulting Engineer

    Due to the continued growth of the company, we are looking to recruit a Senior Mechanical Engineer to be based at our office in Tring, Hertfordshire, to work on a range of projects across a variety of sectors, including residential, commercial, retail, e.........

  • Senior Project Engineer (Electrical)

      An opportunity has arisen for an experienced Electrical Engineer to work with the team responsible for delivering world class environments for teaching, learning, research, and living; to attract, support and retain the brightest students and staff at .........

  • Structural Engineering Technician

    An exciting career opportunity has arisen for a self-motivated, confident and well organised individual to join this busy self-financing team. You will be undertaking technical activities and providing cost effective services from inception to completion.........

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event