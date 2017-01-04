Daikin completes VRV systems at Kew Bridge apartment development

The installation of Daikin VRV IV air-conditioning systems in the final phase of the development by St George of a luxury apartment development overlooking the River Thames at Kew Bridge completes the installation of nine separate systems. The final phase of the 308-unit project consists of 71 apartments in Quayside House and 29 apartments in Kew Wharf and was installed by Marlow Air Conditioning Services, a Daikin D1 installer.

Project manager for Marlow, Andy Brown explained that comfort cooling has been installed to offset solar gain in all the Kew Wharf apartments and 50 of the Quayside House apartments with south and west aspects — and views over the river towards Kew Palace and the Royal Botanic Gardens.

With a combined cooling output of 718 kW, the nine latest systems consist of 18 VRV IV heat pumps. The heating facility is locked out of service as all the apartments are heated by underfloor systems, with heat-interface units connected to a central energy centre with gas boilers and a CHP unit.

To meet the developer’s requirement for an out-of-sight air-conditioning solution, all the fan-coil units are from the slim ducted range.

Fresh air is delivered to the rear of the FCUs, and the apartment as a whole, via a third-party heat-recovery ventilation system operating continuously.

The Daikin FCUs are individually controlled by hand-held remote controllers. Overall control of the systems is via iTouch Managers with power proportional distribution software and BACnet gateway to the BMS. This facilitates accurate metering and billing based on each apartment’s energy usage.