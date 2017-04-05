Announcing the building-services woman of the year

Elaine Bissell (right in picture), technical director with multi-disciplinary engineering consultancy Patrick Parsons, has been named engineer of the year for building services at the Women in Construction Awards. This year’s awards were presented by former royal correspondent Jennie Bond

Elaine joined the Manchester office of Patrick Parsons in 2014 and has over 29 years’ experience in the industry. She is head of the building-services division. Judges commented on her impressive career to date and vast portfolio of successful work, ranging from university buildings and hotels to new airport terminals and laboratories.

She is a voluntary STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) ambassador and is passionate about encouraging more young people into science and engineering.

Doug Tidswell, Patrick Parsons’ director (building consultancy), commented, ‘Not only is Elaine a highly technically skilled professional and a motivated individual, she is also a great manager and team player, continually encouraging all members of the team to excel and progress in their careers. This is a much-deserved accolade.’