Announcing the building-services woman of the year

Published:  05 April, 2017

Patrick Parsons

Elaine Bissell (right in picture), technical director with multi-disciplinary engineering consultancy Patrick Parsons, has been named engineer of the year for building services at the Women in Construction Awards. This year’s awards were presented by former royal correspondent Jennie Bond

Elaine joined the Manchester office of Patrick Parsons in 2014 and has over 29 years’ experience in the industry. She is head of the building-services division. Judges commented on her impressive career to date and vast portfolio of successful work, ranging from university buildings and hotels to new airport terminals and laboratories.

She is a voluntary STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) ambassador and is passionate about encouraging more young people into science and engineering.

Doug Tidswell, Patrick Parsons’ director (building consultancy), commented, ‘Not only is Elaine a highly technically skilled professional and a motivated individual, she is also a great manager and team player, continually encouraging all members of the team to excel and progress in their careers. This is a much-deserved accolade.’



Related links

Related Articles

  • Patrick Parsons applies BIM capabilities for new school  

    Multi-disciplinary consulting engineers Patrick Parsons continues to apply BIM level 2 by using Revit MEP capabilities to complete the M&E design of the £11.5 million Ysgol Awel Y Mynydd School in Llandudno Junction, north Wales. This new school is part of Conwy Council’s 21st century schools programme and is designed to achieve BREEAM ‘Very good’. It sees the merging of two existing local primary schools.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
April 2017: DIGITAL EDITION
ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Jobs

  • Estates Project Manager (NHS)

      Working as part of the Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust   Estates team, you will be responsible for developing capital projects from feasibility studies, through to delivery of refurbishments, backlog maintenance schemes and new builds. .........

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event