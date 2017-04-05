Dunham-Bush heats new Science Centre at Stowe School
Published: 05 April, 2017
The new Science Centre at Stowe School in Buckinghamshire is heated by Dunham-Bush BM fan convectors installed in the ceiling voids. This £6 million building has 18 generously sized laboratories (six each for chemistry, biology and physics). There is also a sixth-form study centre and six lecture theatres, one of which can accommodate up to 60 students.
The 2-storey contemporary building blends new with the old and has a fully glazed atrium blended with Bath stone.
The heating system was designed by Devanthi Weerakoon, senior engineer at Hoare Lea. A system in the ceiling void was chosen for its quick and efficient response and low noise levels. Only the discharge grilles are visible.
The installation contractor was Scion Technical Services.For more information on this story, click here: April 2017, 130
