Dunham-Bush heats new Science Centre at Stowe School

Published:  05 April, 2017

The new Science Centre at Stowe School in Buckinghamshire is heated by Dunham-Bush BM fan convectors installed in the ceiling voids. This £6 million building has 18 generously sized laboratories (six each for chemistry, biology and physics). There is also a sixth-form study centre and six lecture theatres, one of which can accommodate up to 60 students.

The 2-storey contemporary building blends new with the old and has a fully glazed atrium blended with Bath stone.

The heating system was designed by Devanthi Weerakoon, senior engineer at Hoare Lea. A system in the ceiling void was chosen for its quick and efficient response and low noise levels. Only the discharge grilles are visible.

The installation contractor was Scion Technical Services.

