Meet Hamworthy Heating’s ‘Stainless family’ up close

Hamworthy Heating is taking its range of stainless-steel boilers and calorifiers, the ‘Stainless family’, to the road. Starting in June, the van will tour the country to show customers the benefits of stainless steel in the components of boilers and water heaters, as well as best-practice design for heating and hot-water systems.

The ‘Stainless van’ is equipped with real products and hydraulic schematics to explain about stainless steel for heat exchangers in boilers.

Other topics include how the Wessex ModuMax Mk3 boiler can be integrated into and benefit heat networks and how to design a hot-water and heating system efficiently including a Stratton Mk2 wall-hung boiler or a Varmax floor-standing boiler as practical examples.

Customers can link a vist of the roadshow with one of Hamworthy’s free CIBSE-accredited CPD seminars.

Bookings can be made by telephone (01202 662500) or email to sales@hamworthy-heating.com.