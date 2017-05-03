Smith’s devises bespoke fan-convector heating solution for Liverpool Town Hall

New heating for the Grade I listed 18th century Town Hall in Liverpool is based on a bespoke solution developed by Smith’s EP. The solution is based on 20 Caspian Concealed fan convectors installed behind panels in the walls of a number of rooms in the building. Around four Caspian heaters were installed in three reception rooms, one ballroom, two dining rooms and a meeting room. Ducts are positioned so heat is effectively distributed.

The Town Hall is in the centre of Liverpool and home to the Lord Mayor of Liverpool. It is a popular venue for weddings, conferences, meetings and functions — so there is a need for effective heating.

The original heating consisted of standard fan convectors covered with decorative panels that restricted the distribution of heat — preventing warm air circulating effectively and leaving many rooms chilly. Very high ceilings were another problem.

As a listed building, the interior had to be protected and the heaters hidden so they did not affect the fabric of the building.

Ray Black, mechanical maintenance manager at Liverpool City Council, and the team at Smith’s discussed producing a fan convector to meet the precise specifications required.

Jim Bennett, Smith’s sales and marketing director, explains, ‘The Caspian Concealed was produced far in advance of the project installation date because we recognised the length of time that the project review process would take. In the meantime, we have been able to offer this solution to other contractor specifiers working on heating maintenance projects in other listed buildings.’