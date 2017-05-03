CIAT tour comes to UK

CIAT’s 2017 international tour of more than 70 cities across three continents is in the UK during May, visiting six cities from 15 to 22 May and ending in London on 23 and 24 May. Atallah Musleh, sales director for Europe, says, ‘Over the past 18 months, CIAT has transformed its offerings with new products and services. The tour is a great opportunity to demonstrate our new capabilities and engage with our customers by bring our expertise and extensive range solutions directly to their doorstep.

At each stop, the showcase includes:

• ClimaCiat and Floway Access air-handling units;

• Aquaciat packaged chiller and heat pump;

• Ereba packaged reversible air/water heat pump with inverter technology, as well as split and multi split air/air heat pumps;

• CIAT’s complete comfort unit range Major Line, Coadis Line, Comfort Line And Melody 2;

• ITEX high energy recovery heat exchanger;

• The new magnetic levitation compressor;

• CiatControl and CiatM2M supervision systems.

Full details on the company web site.