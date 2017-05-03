Siemens is a star performer at Carnegie Hall

© Jeff Goldberg/Esto

As technology partner for Carnegie Hall in New York, Siemens installed the new systems for an infrastructure upgrade to Studio Towers, a central focus of which was the installation of the new 5600 m2 Resnick Education Wing on the hall’s upper floors and the refurbishment of backstage areas.

Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall’s executive and artistic director, explains, ‘An important part of the project has been the opportunity to upgrade our building’s infrastructure, and Carnegie Hall is more energy efficient and environmentally friendly for staff and visitors then ever before.’

As part of the Studio Towers renovations, Siemens supplied life safety systems and building automation.

Centralised control of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning controls is achieved by a Siemens building-automation system integrating these services onto one platform that can be controlled locally by end users, from one central location by building engineers, or remotely. The system continually analyses electricity demand and usage to manage overall building energy performance.

Carnegie Hall is now one of the oldest buildings to receive LEED Silver Leadership certification.