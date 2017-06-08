SWEP supplies heat exchangers to Oxford shopping centre
Published: 08 June, 2017
SWEP, a leading world supplier of compact brazed plate heat exchangers (BPHEs) has supplied 79 of its gasket-free BPHEs for the 74 000 m2 Westgate Shopping Centre in the heart of Oxford. The centre is being developed jointly by Land Securities and The Crown Estate.
The BPHEs cover a range of 25 to 750 kW at 1 K LMTD (logarithmic mean temperature difference).
The AHRI (Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute) certificated models have each passed a performance test completed by a third-part German test facility.For more information on this story, click here: June 2017, 124
