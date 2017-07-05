Chiller refurbishment was quicker and cheaper than installing new plant

Published:  05 July, 2017

ThermOzone, ReChill, chilled water, chiller, maintenance, refurbishment

ThermOzone’s ReChill service has restored an 85 kW chiller (pictured) serving an office building in the west end of London to full working order for less than 40% of the cost of a new chiller and in a third of the time, just four weeks. Funding from the Carbon Trust contributed £7000 to the cost of the project at Woolverstone House in Berners Street.

It was after 27 years of service that the original screw compressor failed, but all the remaining sub-assemblies were in sound condition. There were a few rust patches, and the unit was jaded around the edges.

Adding to time pressures was the problem having been overlooked during the winter, leaving little time for a new system to be delivered and installed ready for the summer cooling season.

In view of the chiller’s age, a basic repair was clearly not going to work reliably. A redesign included a new screw compressor with inverter drive to substantially reduce energy consumption and enabling the most efficient refrigerant to be used. The system can be upgraded in the future as HFCs are phased down.

The electro-mechanical controls were replaced with a modern set of electronics that can properly control all the chiller’s functions.

The life expectancy of the restored chiller is over 10 years, compared to an estimated eight to 10 years for a new chiller.

The refurbishment did not involve road closures or crane lifts.

Tome Brumwell of ThermOzone says, ‘The principle for this 85 kW chiller applies equally to a 1000 kW unit. These sites exist all over the country, and as a Carbon Trust Supplier, we could approve this project for a direct funding grant contribution of 30%, reducing the client’s actual bill to just £16 000.’

Related links

Related Articles

  • Replacement chillers boost performance for Swindon Hospital  

    Cool-Therm has supplied two low-temperature Tonon chillers for a major replacement project at Swindon Hospital. The project was carried out with Carillion and harnesses the low-temperature performance of these multi-scroll industrial chillers using a reduced charge of R410A.

  • Chillers that continue to perform  

    Applying planned preventative to chillers not only ensure reliable cooling but also energy-efficient cooling, as Phil Philippou of ICS Cool Energy argues.

  • High-speed cleaning for boiler and chiller systems  

    Sentinel Commercial’s Senticlene 8500 heating-system cleaner is ideal for one-day cleaning projects and for circumstances that require immediate, unplanned cleaning — such as before a new boiler or chiller is installed. This cleaning solution has been developed specifically for commercial heating and closed cooling solutions.

  • Turbomiser chillers halve cooling costs for data centre  

    The energy consumption of chiller plant at Colt’s data centre in Wapping, London, has been more than halved following its replacement with Turbomiser chillers installed by Cool-Therm. Six Turbomiser machines, each rated at 550 kW, deliver 3.3 MW of cooling. Not only has energy consumption been reduced by 55%, but there are also significant reductions in service and maintenance costs. The PUE (power usage effectiveness) for this data centre has also been reduced by 24%.

  • The what, why and when of procuring maintenance contracts 

    Guidance from BSRIA is aimed at helping clients, facilities managers and their organisations to understand better the key success factors in procuring maintenance contracts. It promotes ‘cutting-edge’ tender processes and procedures, and supports the development of contract documentation — as Clair Prosser explains

