National Energy Foundation chief executive is awarded OBE

Published:  05 July, 2017

National Energy Foundation, Kerry Mashford

Dr Kerry Mashford, chief executive of the National Energy Foundation (NEF), was awarded an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday honours for services to the energy industry. The NEF has been at the forefront of improving the use of energy in buildings for over 25 years. Since her appointment as chief executive at the end of 2012, Kerry Mashford has helped pioneer its work in advising and delivering more-comfortable energy-efficient homes and workplaces, including winning a number of national awards.

She has increasingly focused her work on bringing together the forces of engineering, technical and business innovation to address the challenges associated with developing a more-sustainable future. She believes that there is a need to change the way energy is generated, distributed and used. She also believes that addressing the demand side of the energy equation is as important as generation in making the transition to a low-carbon low-energy future.

Kerry Mashford is a Fellow of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, the Institution of Civil Engineers, the Institution of Engineering & Technology and of the Royal Society for the encouragements of Arts, Manufactures & Commerce.

In December last year, she was recognised by the Institution of Mechanical Engineers for her contribution towards engineering a sustainable future by being the first recipient of a new award.



