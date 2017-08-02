Construction industry bounces back after recent stall in growth

Published:  02 August, 2017

Barbour ABI
Residential leads construction bounce-back.
iStock.com/Petmal

Contract awards in the construction industry increased by 12% in the latest survey from Barbour ABI, as a number of high-profile projects were given the green light. The latest edition of the company’s ‘Economic and construction market review’ from the company reports that the levels of construction contract values awarded in June across all regions of Great Britain totalled £5.5 billion based on a 3-month rolling average, an increase on the £4.9 billion from May.

London led all regions, with 26% of the total construction contract value for June. This was greatly helped by the North Quay Poplar development contract award, worth £800 million, the largest project across all construction on the month.

Residential building produced the highest value for the month, reaching £2.5 billion, bouncing back after a dip in May when it decreased to £1.7 billion. Four of the top-ten biggest projects in June came from the residential sector. There were also monthly increases in industrial, commercial and retail, and medical and healthcare.

The largest decrease came from infrastructure, which lacked a high-value project on the month to help increase its figures.

Michael Dall, lead economist at Barber ABI, said, ‘The construction sector bounced back after an election-focused month in May, as the residential sector once again performed strongly, continuing the trend of it holding the construction steady.

‘However, with declines in value from hotel, leisure and sport and, in particular, infrastructure, there is continuous pressure on residential to achieve high values every month.’



Related links

Related Articles

  • Figures show boom in commercial and retail construction sector  

    The value of commercial and retail construction contracts awarded in February 2015 was nearly 70% higher than in February last year, according to figures from Barbour ABI, which supplies construction data to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), Cabinet and Treasury. The £1.1 billion-worth of projects awarded in February was also 35.4% higher than in January 2015.

  • Barbour ABI reports major growth in commercial and industrial construction  

    Office construction projects are booming, according to Barbour ABI, which reported a 26% increase in the value of such projects awarded in the UK in January compared to the same time last year. Offices accounted for 74% of the total value of all contracts awarded in the commercial and industrial sector in January.

  • Monthly construction contracts reach highest value this year  

    The value of construction contracts awarded in September 2014 was the highest since January, at £5.6 billion — according to Barbour ABI’s latest ‘Economic and construction market review’. New contracts awarded in September 2014 were 5.8% higher than the month before and 11.7% higher than September 2013.

  • Barbour ABI reports big surge in activity  

    Construction and retail construction contracts in August almost doubled compared to the same month in 2013 — according to Barbour ABI, the chosen provider of the Government’s Construction & Infrastructure Pipeline. The value of these contracts totalled over £870 million in August, a 95.8% increase on the same month last year and 17.4% higher than July.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
August 2017: DIGITAL EDITION
ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Construction Week
Show

Jobs

  • Property Surveyor

    Property Surveyor/ Building Service Surveyor needed to work within the Technical Services team for the management of water hygiene/ legionella risk within DCC's property portfolio. We are looking for an experienced and dynamic team member to join our T......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event