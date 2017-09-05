IES develops calibrated performance model for hospital building

To help Barts Health NHS Trust assess proposed energy-conservation measures for part of the Royal London Hospital, IES helped the trust carry out enhanced energy modelling and BMS data analysis. The programme for the Alex Wing of the dental teaching hospital, was delivered in conjunction with Skanska and aimed to take advantage of the existing BMS and extensive sub-metering infrastructure.

Using a combination of building data and advanced computer modelling, IES created a virtual benchmark of the building that comfortably meets the calibration thresholds for ASHRAE Guidance 14.

The final calibrated benchmark has successfully identified operational issues, acted as independent validation of the energy-savings impacts being achieved through a separate ongoing commissioning project and validated the effectiveness of proposed energy-conservation measures. Energy-conservation measures that have been identified show a 22.5% reduction in gas energy demand and a 30% reduction in electricity energy demand are possible. Those savings would amount to a 28% reduction in energy spend.

One of the biggest challenges was pulling together data from a number of on- and off-line sources to build the initial simulation model of the building, enhance it and finally calibrate it by matching simulation data against real data from nine months of operation. Design, post-build and operational data were pulled together.

IES has handed the calibrated model of the building to Skanska so that this digital asset can be used in future work. Staff have been trained in the use of the model to evaluate future proposed energy conservation measures, changes in use, refurbishment and in continuous commissioning of the building.