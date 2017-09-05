IES develops calibrated performance model for hospital building

Published:  05 September, 2017

IES, building modelling, performance modelling

To help Barts Health NHS Trust assess proposed energy-conservation measures for part of the Royal London Hospital, IES helped the trust carry out enhanced energy modelling and BMS data analysis. The programme for the Alex Wing of the dental teaching hospital, was delivered in conjunction with Skanska and aimed to take advantage of the existing BMS and extensive sub-metering infrastructure.

Using a combination of building data and advanced computer modelling, IES created a virtual benchmark of the building that comfortably meets the calibration thresholds for ASHRAE Guidance 14.

The final calibrated benchmark has successfully identified operational issues, acted as independent validation of the energy-savings impacts being achieved through a separate ongoing commissioning project and validated the effectiveness of proposed energy-conservation measures. Energy-conservation measures that have been identified show a 22.5% reduction in gas energy demand and a 30% reduction in electricity energy demand are possible. Those savings would amount to a 28% reduction in energy spend.

One of the biggest challenges was pulling together data from a number of on- and off-line sources to build the initial simulation model of the building, enhance it and finally calibrate it by matching simulation data against real data from nine months of operation. Design, post-build and operational data were pulled together.

IES has handed the calibrated model of the building to Skanska so that this digital asset can be used in future work. Staff have been trained in the use of the model to evaluate future proposed energy conservation measures, changes in use, refurbishment and in continuous commissioning of the building.

For more information on this story, click here: Sept 2017, 123

Related links

Related Articles

  • IES component simulates Breathing Buildings’ hybrid ventilation system 

    IES and Breathing Buildings have developed a performance component for Breathing Buildings’ system of natural ventilation with heat recycling. It is available in the IES Virtual Environment (IESVE) software suite and uses IES Navigator technology to streamline and automate the integration of the component with the 3D building model. The NVHR Navigator includes guidance for Part L2 and provides automated CIBSE TM25 reportage.

  • IES services looks at client’s BIM process  

    Integrated Environmental Solutions (IES) offers a service to appraise a company’s current BIM process. It comprises a one-day BIM overview that provides an appraisal of current processes and provides an overview linked to specific proposals of how IES can work with the client to meet BIM level 2 standard. The appraisal is carried out by BIM AP-qualified consultants.

  • IES develops tool to help close performance gap  

    IES’s Ergon Cloud serviced enables users of its Virtual Environment (VE) technology to import, manage and interrogate real building profiles or schedules and use them in VE simulations. They can use measured data from the actual building they are investigating to create profiles that enhance model calibration or use normalised benchmark data from other buildings of the same type.

  • BREEAM on track 

    How do you keep track of a large design team and a large project to ensure its BREEAM certification is on course? Glenn Miles of Encon Associates puts his faith in cloud-based tracker systems.

  • Building simulation — the real advances are yet to come 

    The undoubted achievements of building simulation over the last 10 years are only the beginnings of exploiting its full potential. Dr Don McLean of Integrated Environmental Solutions (IES) gives a fascinating insight.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
September 2017: DIGITAL EDITION
ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Construction Week
Show

Jobs

  • Field Sales Executive

    Successful professional technical salesperson required to sell to consultants and contractors. Unique opportunity to sell ultra-low energy, patented technology, ventilation products from a UK manufacturer. ...

  • Property Surveyor

    Property Surveyor/ Building Service Surveyor needed to work within the Technical Services team for the management of water hygiene/ legionella risk within DCC's property portfolio. We are looking for an experienced and dynamic team member to join our T......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event