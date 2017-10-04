CIBSE launches Society of Digital Engineering

More building services engineers are entering the digital sphere as new technology impacts on the industry. stock:alphaspirit

The Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) has launched the Society of Digital Engineering (SDE). At the launch on 12th September, CIBSE president Peter Y Wong said: “The formation of the Society of Digital Engineering demonstrates the importance of digital technology in the building services sector and the commitment of CIBSE to develop the art and science of digital engineering.”

The SDE will provide a community for accreditation, training and career advancement for all engineers working digitally across building services and its supply chain, including clients. CIBSE has gained insights into the numbers of engineers now involved in using digital tools for their work through its involvement in BIM. The SDE is a result of that project and aims to bring together engineering professionals whose common experience lies in their shared understanding of working in a digital environment.

For this group of people – which will include both new entrants and experienced engineers recognising the importance of digital technology for their future career – there is currently no obvious route to recognition of their specialised knowledge or association to provide continuous knowledge sharing, support and career advancement. SDE is designed to meet this need.

Entry to SDE requires applicants to be measured against competence criteria that have been mapped against both CIBSE and the Engineering Council UK requirements. This has been drafted for full membership, as well as for EngTEch and IEng up to CEng status, ensuring that SDE can deliver career progression through the SDE grades, leading to MCIBSE and EC Registration.

Summarising the rationale behind the formation of the new Society, Les Copeland, Commercial Director, Property and Buildings at WSP and Chair of CIBSE Digital Steering Group commented: “This is a significant step in CIBSE’s work with industry on digital engineering and is the culmination of many years work by the CIBSE Digital Steering Group. It will provide a home for digital engineers to network, share and create best practice and find sources of information, training and peer groups.”

In launching the SDE, CIBSE is working with the full support and collaboration of many of the industry’s leading players. Those who have explicitly lent their support to the initiative include: N G Bailey, Atelier Ten, Atkins, Buro Happold, Hilson Moran, Arup, Autodesk, IES, Legrand, MagiCAD, Shindler, Trimble, and Trox.