CIBSE launches Society of Digital Engineering

Published:  04 October, 2017

CIBSE, Society of Digital Engineering
More building services engineers are entering the digital sphere as new technology impacts on the industry.
stock:alphaspirit

The Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) has launched the Society of Digital Engineering (SDE). At the launch on 12th September, CIBSE president Peter Y Wong said: “The formation of the Society of Digital Engineering demonstrates the importance of digital technology in the building services sector and the commitment of CIBSE to develop the art and science of digital engineering.”

The SDE will provide a community for accreditation, training and career advancement for all engineers working digitally across building services and its supply chain, including clients. CIBSE has gained insights into the numbers of engineers now involved in using digital tools for their work through its involvement in BIM. The SDE is a result of that project and aims to bring together engineering professionals whose common experience lies in their shared understanding of working in a digital environment.

For this group of people – which will include both new entrants and experienced engineers recognising the importance of digital technology for their future career – there is currently no obvious route to recognition of their specialised knowledge or association to provide continuous knowledge sharing, support and career advancement. SDE is designed to meet this need.

Entry to SDE requires applicants to be measured against competence criteria that have been mapped against both CIBSE and the Engineering Council UK requirements. This has been drafted for full membership, as well as for EngTEch and IEng up to CEng status, ensuring that SDE can deliver career progression through the SDE grades, leading to MCIBSE and EC Registration.

Summarising the rationale behind the formation of the new Society, Les Copeland, Commercial Director, Property and Buildings at WSP and Chair of CIBSE Digital Steering Group commented: “This is a significant step in CIBSE’s work with industry on digital engineering and is the culmination of many years work by the CIBSE Digital Steering Group. It will provide a home for digital engineers to network, share and create best practice and find sources of information, training and peer groups.”

In launching the SDE, CIBSE is working with the full support and collaboration of many of the industry’s leading players. Those who have explicitly lent their support to the initiative include: N G Bailey, Atelier Ten, Atkins, Buro Happold, Hilson Moran, Arup, Autodesk, IES, Legrand, MagiCAD, Shindler, Trimble, and Trox.



Related links

Related Articles

  • CIBSE Training launches new programme 

    CIBSE (Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers) has published its training courses and dates for the rest of 2017. CIBSE Training offers a wide variety of courses from one to three days from introductory to more advanced levels. They cover assessor training, building services and CPD courses — supported with a range of online learning modules.

  • CIBSE guidance addresses overheating in homes 

    The causes of overheating in homes are addressed in new guidance from CIBSE. Addressing what the industry had identified as a gap in its knowledge, CIBSE has created Technical Memorandum 59: ‘Design methodology for the assessment of overheating risk in homes’ to set a standard by which overheating can be assessed using a standard methodology.

  • New CIBSE president focuses on the art in engineering 

    Peter Wong, president of the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers, used his inaugural address to change perceptions about building-services engineers and argue that they should see themselves as artists and practitioners. He is from Hong Kong and was the chair of CIBSE HK Branch and the founding chair of the building-services division of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, of which he was elected President in 2008.

  • Engineers are encouraged to seize future opportunities 

    ASHRAE* president Tim Wentz has called on engineers to embrace the potential of technology to deliver more comfortable and effective buildings. Speaking at CIBSE’s Technical Symposium at Loughborough University last month (April), he emphasised the dramatic changes that are being driven by digital technologies.

  • Survey finds that clients are unprepared for smart-building revolution 

    40% of building clients are ‘unfamiliar’ with the heavily used phrase the ‘Internet of Things’, according to survey findings from the Electrical Contractors’ Association (ECA), CIBSE and SELECT, the Scottish electrical-trade body. In addition, 55% of respondents, which include consultants, engineers, end clients, local authorities and facilities managers says that a ‘lack of clear advice/knowledge’ is a barrier to installing connected technology in their buildings. 61% of respondents say they don’t have any plans to ‘evaluate and install connected technology’.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
October 2017: DIGITAL EDITION
ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Construction Week
Show

Jobs

  • Intermediate / Senior Mechanical Engineer

    The Mechanical team undertake the design and specification of a range of Mechanical building services in a lead or supporting role, depending on project complexity and scale. You should demonstrate a flexible approach to design and team working and wil......

  • Senior Urban Designer

     Applicants will be Master’s Degree qualified Architects / Urban Designers, with a strong portfolio of work highlighting a variety of projects at a range of scales and types, with strong focus on regeneration, infrastructure-led projects and major develo......

  • Principal Structural Engineer

    We are currently recruiting on behalf of a global client, with a diverse range of award winning projects to their name. Their experience spans a host of market sectors, including transport, infrastructure, defence, scientific, education, high-tech and ......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event