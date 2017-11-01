Engineers play important role in providing clean air

Published:  01 November, 2017

Air Quality, air pollution, IAQ, filters, BESA, Safe Havens
Shutterstock: Anna_Polyakova

Air quality, indoor and outdoor, has been rising up the agenda again. It was discussed at some length at October’s BESA National Conference, raised there by London deputy mayor for environment and sustainability Shirley Rodrigues as well as by technical experts.

Earlier this year, London already exceeded its annual air pollution target in only five days. And other parts of the UK are experiencing similar issues. The World Health Organisation has estimated that currently, air pollution costs the UK £62 billion pounds per year.

Speaking at BESA Conference, Peter Dyment of Camfil and David Frise, BESA’s head of sustainability, both highlighted the health impacts of poor air: “Poor air quality causes problems with lungs and eyes; it has been shown to affect cognitive function, including having a role in causing Alzheimer’s disease. Our air appears cleaner, but it’s not. Just because you can’t see the pollution doesn’t mean it’s not there,” explained David Frise.

Peter Dyment emphasised the importance of meeting the most appropriate Standards when selecting filters. He said: “We breathe 15kg of air each day, and we only eat 1kg of food and drink around 2kg of liquid. In a single breath we inhale 25 million particles, along with combustion gases. This shows just how important air is and how much of it goes into our bodies.”

He added that by offering sound advice to clients, engineers can help to ensure that the correct filters are selected and then also maintained – a vital step in keeping indoor air quality at good levels. “Engineers could be heroes if they can help to alleviate these health problems,” said Dyment.

Frise pointed out that BESA has developed a policy for providing buildings as ‘Safe Havens’ from poor external air quality, particularly in our city workplaces.



Related links

Related Articles

  • Law firm champions air quality  

    Environmental law firm ClientEarth won the air-quality category, sponsored by the Building Engineering Services Association (BESA), in the National Sustainable City Awards backed by the City of London. The firm has recently issued a ‘final legal warning’ to the Department of Environment Food & Rural Affairs over its strategy for tacking air pollution. ClientEarth was also named ‘winner of winners’ in the awards.

  • IAQ in buildings is ‘quickest and cheapest anti-pollution measure 

    Indoor air quality (IAQ) is the quickest and cheapest way to protect people from worsening air pollution, according to one of the country’s foremost clean-air campaigners. Speaking at a special IAQ event to mark the UK’s first ‘National clean air day’ last month, Simon Birkett, founder of Clean Air in London, said that IAQ must become part of the building planning process.

  • Industry must take air quality issue into its own hands 

    Despite a growing body of evidence linking rising air pollution to thousands of premature deaths, strong political action over air quality remains in short supply. David Frise of the Building Engineering Services Association says the industry should take the law into its own hands.

  • BESA survey highlights issues of poor air quality  

    Nearly 70% of office workers are concerned that poor indoor air quality could be having a negative effect on their day-to-day productivity and well-being, according to a YouGov survey commissioned by the Building Engineering Services Association (BESA). In addition, a third of office workers are concerned that poor indoor air quality could be having a negative effect on their health.

  • Understanding new international standards for air filtration 

    With less than a year of the transition period for international standards for air filtration to go, Peter Dyment of Camfil explains their implications.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
November 2017: DIGITAL EDITION
ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Show

Jobs

  • Intermediate / Senior Mechanical Engineer

    The Mechanical team undertake the design and specification of a range of Mechanical building services in a lead or supporting role, depending on project complexity and scale. You should demonstrate a flexible approach to design and team working and wil......

  • Senior Urban Designer

     Applicants will be Master’s Degree qualified Architects / Urban Designers, with a strong portfolio of work highlighting a variety of projects at a range of scales and types, with strong focus on regeneration, infrastructure-led projects and major develo......

  • Principal Structural Engineer

    We are currently recruiting on behalf of a global client, with a diverse range of award winning projects to their name. Their experience spans a host of market sectors, including transport, infrastructure, defence, scientific, education, high-tech and ......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event