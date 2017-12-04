Aecom shows way to save £30 billion on heat networks

Heat networks a government target for lower carbon cost-effective heating for the UK.

Aecom, commissioned by the Energy Technologies Institute (ETI) has researched and set out eight route maps that could save the UK £30 billion on delivering district heat networks.

The Government’s Clean Growth Strategy highlighted heat networks as one of the mainstays of its policy on delivering cost-effective and low carbon heating in the UK.

The 18-month project, commissioned by the ETI, and led by AECOM in association with Total Flow, assessed the potential cost reduction of the infrastructure and installation needed for district heat networks. The summary report identifies the ways these solutions could be rolled out and offers eight route maps that could deliver capital cost reductions of 30% to 40%.

Already successful in Europe, district heat networks supply heat to homes and businesses through pipes carrying hot water. They have the potential to deliver CO2 emissions reductions and cost benefits using low-carbon heat, waste heat from power stations and large-scale heat pump deployment, as well as reducing reliance on imported gas.

Currently 56% of British building heat demand is concentrated within only four per cent of its geographical area, creating a real opportunity for effective heat networks. Each of the eight route maps details the challenges to be addressed, the proposed solutions, development and commercialisation, and a plan of work.

The summary report proposes that the funding needed to deliver the activities within the route maps should comprise a combination of approximately £10m from government and £5m from the District Heat industry, as well as the construction costs of demonstration projects which would also be funded by district heating scheme developers.