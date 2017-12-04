Government recognises hyrdraulic balancing as key to heating efficiency

Published:  04 December, 2017

hyrdraulic balancing
Comfort and efficiency supported by hydraulic balancing
Istock: Sebalos

In October 2017, the Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) recognised hydraulic balancing in domestic heating systems as key to delivering optimal water distribution and cost savings to householders.

Studies have shown that ensuring optimal distribution of water in a heating system, known as hydraulic balancing, offers significant savings on heating costs as well as greater occupant comfort. The pump industry has welcomed this recognition of the technique by government.

Grundfos UK managing director Peter Reynolds says: “The potential savings from hydraulic balancing are up to 27% of total heating costs, demonstrating that a little extra time during installation can yield long-term savings. Following the announcement from BEIS and the wide range of low cost methods available for optimising a central heating system, there really is no excuse not to provide such a valuable service to householders.”

