London follows Welsh move to end retentions

Published:  02 January, 2018

Parliament to hear first reading of Bill to start the end of retentions
On January 9th at the Houses of Parliament, Peter Aldous MP will introduce the first reading of a Ten Minute Rule Bill that seeks to amend the 1996 Construction Act and ensure that retentions within construction are held in a third party trust scheme.

This is a significant step that BESA and ECA have been campaigning for jointly for some time. Both bodies endorse the Bill and will fully support it through its progress in Parliament. In addition, both associations anticipate significant additional political and industry support for the Bill.

Recent research by Pye Tait on retentions has shown that over £700 million worth of retention money has been lost due to upstream insolvency in the past three years and that on average £27,500 is held in retention per contractor. In an industry of 280,000 SMEs, around 40% of contractors have suffered non-payment through upstream insolvency in the last three years.

In related news, the Welsh Parliament has already announced that from 1st January 2018, project bank accounts (PBAs) will be used on building projects over £2 million when procured by Welsh Government bodies.

Peter Davies, chairman of the Specialist Engineering Contractors (SEC) Group Wales said: “We have been the leading exponent of PBAs since they are the most effective method for ensuring regular and secure payments to construction supply chains, especially SMEs.”



Related Articles

  • MPs rally behind Retentions Bill to protect SMEs 

    A group of MPs are lending their support to proposed new legislation that could provide a welcome boost to the finances of thousands of SMEs working in construction related sectors.

  • BESA and ECA continue the fight to end retentions 

    The Electrical Contractors Association (ECA) and Building Engineering Specialists Association (BESA) have expressed concern that the government is once more consulting on the problem of retentions, rather than taking action.

  • Construction can’t be sustainable without payment reform 

    If the new Government is serious about sustainable, low-carbon construction it must quickly tackle the scourge of late payment and go digital, says Rob Driscoll of the Building Services Engineering & Services Association.

  • No-retentions campaign gets underway  

    The National Specialist Contractors Council has launched a no-retention policy at an event attended by over a hundred key clients, contractors and suppliers. The policy has the support of the council’s 32 member organisations and is aiming to eliminate cash retentions by providing specialist contractors with the support they need to resist retentions.

  • Scottish Government moves to project bank accounts  

    The Scottish Government’s announcement that project bank accounts (PBAs) are to be used as the preferred method for improving payment conditions and speeding up cashflow on all public-sector projects over £4 million has been welcomed by BESA (Building Engineering Services Association) as a major step towards greater financial stability for the industry. This method of protecting payment to sub-contractors in construction supply chains was imposed on all projects procured by Scottish Government departments from 31 October.

