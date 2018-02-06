How to be WELL and BREEAM accredited

BRE and the International Well Building Institute (IWBI) have released a joint updated briefing paper that outlines how projects can achieve both a certified BREEAM rating and WELL certification.

The document is titled Assessing health and wellbeing in buildings – Alignment between BREEAM and the Well Building Standard. It is based partly on feedback from industry practitioners working to achieve both standard. To simplify this process, IWBI and BRE have worked to compare performance requirements, harmonise evidence and identify opportunities to streamline the process of achieving dual certification.

WELL is a global standard and addresses a number of issues already covered by regulations in the UK and across the EU. For this reason, the document also sets out the areas where WELL requirements are aligned with UK and/or EU rules.

BREEAM and WELL are both evidence-based systems that have best practice, ongoing improvement and the interest of both the environment and people at their heart.

BRE and IWBI will continue to work together to ensure that this document is updated and in line with developments in both standards.