How to be WELL and BREEAM accredited

Published:  06 February, 2018

WELL, BREEAM, BRE
The modern office: Sustainable and supporting wellbeing.
shutterstock 128054303 luchunyu

BRE and the International Well Building Institute (IWBI) have released a joint updated briefing paper that outlines how projects can achieve both a certified BREEAM rating and WELL certification.

The document is titled Assessing health and wellbeing in buildings – Alignment between BREEAM and the Well Building Standard. It is based partly on feedback from industry practitioners working to achieve both standard. To simplify this process, IWBI and BRE have worked to compare performance requirements, harmonise evidence and identify opportunities to streamline the process of achieving dual certification.

WELL is a global standard and addresses a number of issues already covered by regulations in the UK and across the EU. For this reason, the document also sets out the areas where WELL requirements are aligned with UK and/or EU rules.

BREEAM and WELL are both evidence-based systems that have best practice, ongoing improvement and the interest of both the environment and people at their heart.

BRE and IWBI will continue to work together to ensure that this document is updated and in line with developments in both standards.



Related links

Related Articles

  • BREEAM and Well partner to achieve sustainable buildings that are healthy 

    The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) and BRE have set up an agreement between them to seek alignments between the WELL Building Standard and BREEAM that will make it easier for projects pursuing both standards. The organisations will mutually identify specific credits whereby submitted documentation will be recognised by both organisations, saving project teams time and the costs associated with submitting documentation twice.

  • BREEAM’S success founded on commitment to R & D 

    The BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) environmental assessment method and rating system for buildings is the most widely used such method in the world and dominates the European green-building market. Kerri-Emma Dobson of BRE explains the reasons for its success and how it is preparing for the future.

  • Sustainable masterpiece at Wimbledon Art College 

    A new studio building for Wimbledon College of Arts, designed as a simple, flexible space with excellent natural light and ventilation, has become a beacon for those in the higher education sector seeking to place sustainability centre stage for future developments — and has achieved a BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ rating.

  • Gilberts helps engineer European excellence 

    Contributing to the energy efficiency of the BREEAM ‘Excellent’-rated new headquarters of Tata Technologies at Tachbrook Park, Leamington Spa, is ventilation equipment supplied by Gilberts. Designed by architects Webb Gray, the 5800 m2 £20 million building will house engineering services that are focused on R&D into emerging technologies for automotive, aerospace and industrial machinery.

  • London building achieves highest-ever BREEAM operational rating 

    The BREEAM operational rating of 95% achieved by the Kings Place mixed-use building on London’s Regent Canal is the highest ever achieved in the UK, and has been acknowledged by the building winning the in-use category of the 2017 BREEAM awards.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
February 2018: DIGITAL EDITION

ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Jobs

  • Intermediate / Senior Mechanical Engineer

    The Mechanical team undertake the design and specification of a range of Mechanical building services in a lead or supporting role, depending on project complexity and scale. You should demonstrate a flexible approach to design and team working and wil......

  • Senior Urban Designer

     Applicants will be Master’s Degree qualified Architects / Urban Designers, with a strong portfolio of work highlighting a variety of projects at a range of scales and types, with strong focus on regeneration, infrastructure-led projects and major develo......

  • Principal Structural Engineer

    We are currently recruiting on behalf of a global client, with a diverse range of award winning projects to their name. Their experience spans a host of market sectors, including transport, infrastructure, defence, scientific, education, high-tech and ......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"