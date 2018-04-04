BREEAM Awards show the way on sustainable buildings

The BREEAM Awards 2018 took place on March 6th at Excel, in partnership with the Ecobuild exhibition, and saw an international audience enjoy an evening which recognised sustainable building projects of all types.

The winners (pictured) included many of the most innovatively sustainable buildings in the UK, and in countries from China to Brazil. Selected by a panel of experts from shortlists of the year’s highestscoring BREEAM-certified projects, the winning buildings represent superb design and performance. Categories included new-build and refurbishment projects, as well as regional developments from Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas and Asia.

In the UK, winners were Bloomberg London for commercial project design; and Four Pancras Square for commercial project, postconstruction. Metropolis Mansion in China won the regional award for Asia; and SEBRAE Sustainability Centre in Brazil for the Americas. Bouygues UK won Assessor Company of the Year; and Sweco were selected as BREEAM Champions of 2018.

Alan Yates, BREEAM technical director and chair of the judging panel, commented: “Even more important than the qualities of the shortlisted and winning projects are the examples they set for others.

By demonstrating the practicalities and benefits of sustainable solutions these projects will inspire others to aim higher with their own developments.”