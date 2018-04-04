BREEAM Awards show the way on sustainable buildings

Published:  04 April, 2018

BREEAM, BREEAM Awards 2018, Alan Yates

The BREEAM Awards 2018 took place on March 6th at Excel, in partnership with the Ecobuild exhibition, and saw an international audience enjoy an evening which recognised sustainable building projects of all types.

The winners (pictured) included many of the most innovatively sustainable buildings in the UK, and in countries from China to Brazil. Selected by a panel of experts from shortlists of the year’s highestscoring BREEAM-certified projects, the winning buildings represent superb design and performance. Categories included new-build and refurbishment projects, as well as regional developments from Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas and Asia.

In the UK, winners were Bloomberg London for commercial project design; and Four Pancras Square for commercial project, postconstruction. Metropolis Mansion in China won the regional award for Asia; and SEBRAE Sustainability Centre in Brazil for the Americas. Bouygues UK won Assessor Company of the Year; and Sweco were selected as BREEAM Champions of 2018.

Alan Yates, BREEAM technical director and chair of the judging panel, commented: “Even more important than the qualities of the shortlisted and winning projects are the examples they set for others.

By demonstrating the practicalities and benefits of sustainable solutions these projects will inspire others to aim higher with their own developments.”



Related links
comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
April 2018: DIGITAL EDITION

ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Jobs

  • Intermediate / Senior Mechanical Engineer

    The Mechanical team undertake the design and specification of a range of Mechanical building services in a lead or supporting role, depending on project complexity and scale. You should demonstrate a flexible approach to design and team working and wil......

  • Senior Urban Designer

     Applicants will be Master’s Degree qualified Architects / Urban Designers, with a strong portfolio of work highlighting a variety of projects at a range of scales and types, with strong focus on regeneration, infrastructure-led projects and major develo......

  • Principal Structural Engineer

    We are currently recruiting on behalf of a global client, with a diverse range of award winning projects to their name. Their experience spans a host of market sectors, including transport, infrastructure, defence, scientific, education, high-tech and ......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event