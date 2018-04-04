Apprenticeship assessments improved

BESA has been appointed as a Registered End Point Assessment Organisation (RoEPAO) which allows it to assess new training standards in England. This follows the Association’s appointment in 2017 as an officially-registered New Standard apprentice delivery body able to operate across the UK.

End-point assessments are a key part of improvements to the apprenticeship programme. Offering a final test ensures candidates and their employers know the correct skills have been learned to a good level. BESA members have developed six New Standards and more are expected in 2018. BESA is currently the only end point assessment organisation for these standards.

The assessment involves interviews, practical tasks and questions where students are examined independently of their training provider. This process replaces the continuous assessment method, which many employers said was not robust enough to provide assurance that apprentices had attained a level of skill and know-how.

See Informed Thinking.