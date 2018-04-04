Survey says engineering services in confident mood this year

Published:  04 April, 2018

BESA, ECA, SELECT, SNIPEF, Paul Reeve, Rob Driscoll
Rob Driscoll, BESA

Around 80% of engineering services firms say turnover increased or was steady during the final quarter of 2017, according to new findings from the sector-wide Building Engineering Business Survey, sponsored by Scolmore.

The survey, run by leading engineering services trade bodies BESA, ECA, SELECT and SNIPEF, received 416 responses from companies across the multi-billion pound industry during January this year, regarding their business performance in Q4 last year.

Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2018, 85% businesses said they expect turnover to increase or remain the same. This expectation of further growth is despite pre-Brexit uncertainty and the collapse of Carillion, which occurred one week before the survey was sent to respondents.

However, many survey respondents reported that operational costs had risen, with almost two-thirds facing materials price rises and 50% facing labour cost increases.

Underlining the continual problem of poor payment practice, over half of firms said they continue to be paid late on both commercial and public sector work.

ECA Director of Business PaulReeve and BESA Director of Legal and Commercial Rob Driscoll said: “These figures show that the engineering services sector overall is in confident mood, even against a backdrop of commercial and political uncertainty and rising operational costs.

“However, the true effect of Carillion’s insolvency on the supply chain is yet to come through.”



Related Articles

  • A clean energy future - achieving the vision 

    Paul Reeve outlines the fundamentals of the government’s Industrial Strategy, and what it might mean for the building services sector and its clients.

  • £75 millions owed - and subbies at back of queue 

    Carillion owes around £75 millions to approximately 80 engineering services firms who have been providing works such as electrical, plumbing, gas, fire safety, security and HVAC installation.

  • Aldous Bill launched - 2nd reading in April 

    On 9th January, Peter Aldous MP successfully introduced a Bill under the ‘Ten Minute Rule’. Its aim is to reform the controversial practice of retentions in the construction industry. The Bill has attracted cross- party support and is set for a second reading towards the end of April.

  • BESA and ECA continue the fight to end retentions 

    The Electrical Contractors Association (ECA) and Building Engineering Specialists Association (BESA) have expressed concern that the government is once more consulting on the problem of retentions, rather than taking action.

  • New Association hub established in London 

    Several building services and electrical associations moved to co-locate in a new London headquarters in early November. The ECA and BESA are joined by BEAMA, the Electrical Distributors’ Association, SEC Group, GAMBICA, the Electrical Industries Charity, and Voltimum.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
April 2018: DIGITAL EDITION

ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Jobs

  • Intermediate / Senior Mechanical Engineer

    The Mechanical team undertake the design and specification of a range of Mechanical building services in a lead or supporting role, depending on project complexity and scale. You should demonstrate a flexible approach to design and team working and wil......

  • Senior Urban Designer

     Applicants will be Master’s Degree qualified Architects / Urban Designers, with a strong portfolio of work highlighting a variety of projects at a range of scales and types, with strong focus on regeneration, infrastructure-led projects and major develo......

  • Principal Structural Engineer

    We are currently recruiting on behalf of a global client, with a diverse range of award winning projects to their name. Their experience spans a host of market sectors, including transport, infrastructure, defence, scientific, education, high-tech and ......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event