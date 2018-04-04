UK’s digital infrastructure at risk of attack

The Institute of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) has raised concerns that the UK’s increasing reliance on digital infrastructure puts it at risk of hacker attacks.

In a report titled ‘Smart cities: Technology Friend or Foe?’, the institution highlights our reliance on digital control of services including lighting, water, energy and others.

“As we become more reliant on digital infrastructure, we are becoming more dependent on our electricity network. This means it has never been more important to ensure we have secure and stable electricity supplies,” said Dr Colin Brown director of the IMechE.

According to the report, energy companies globally experience about 66 million cyber security events each year, which is 25% more than other industries. About 90% of published vulnerabilities are medium to high risk.