UK’s digital infrastructure at risk of attack

Published:  04 April, 2018

The Institute of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) has raised concerns that the UK’s increasing reliance on digital infrastructure puts it at risk of hacker attacks.

In a report titled ‘Smart cities: Technology Friend or Foe?’, the institution highlights our reliance on digital control of services including lighting, water, energy and others.

“As we become more reliant on digital infrastructure, we are becoming more dependent on our electricity network. This means it has never been more important to ensure we have secure and stable electricity supplies,” said Dr Colin Brown director of the IMechE.

According to the report, energy companies globally experience about 66 million cyber security events each year, which is 25% more than other industries. About 90% of published vulnerabilities are medium to high risk.



Related links

Related Articles

  • Smart homes to save elderly care costs 

    The Institute of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) says that smart technology will play a crucial role in helping the elderly remain in their own homes – reducing pressure on NHS resources.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
April 2018: DIGITAL EDITION

ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Jobs

  • Intermediate / Senior Mechanical Engineer

    The Mechanical team undertake the design and specification of a range of Mechanical building services in a lead or supporting role, depending on project complexity and scale. You should demonstrate a flexible approach to design and team working and wil......

  • Senior Urban Designer

     Applicants will be Master’s Degree qualified Architects / Urban Designers, with a strong portfolio of work highlighting a variety of projects at a range of scales and types, with strong focus on regeneration, infrastructure-led projects and major develo......

  • Principal Structural Engineer

    We are currently recruiting on behalf of a global client, with a diverse range of award winning projects to their name. Their experience spans a host of market sectors, including transport, infrastructure, defence, scientific, education, high-tech and ......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event