CSA Awards 2018 Finalists announced
Published: 04 May, 2018
This year’s finalists in the Commissioning Specialists Association CSA) Awards have been revealed after judging on the 2nd May.
The judging panel included MBS editor Karen Fletcher and was chaired by Andrew Castle of Touchwave Media. Other judges were:
Alan Gilbert, general manager BSRIA Instrument Solutions
Hayden Youngs, managing director Media Control
Richard Weller, director Andrew Reid & Partners
Terry Sharp, European key account manager, Johnson Controls
Paul Hanrahan, director Vexo International
Roger J Carlin, managing director Ashford Environmental Services
Keith Barker, CSA Marketing Committee
Andrew Watkin, chairman, CSA
The panel selected the finalists as follows:
Project of the Year sponsored by BSRIA Instrument Solutions
Bloomberg Headquarters, Ashford Environmental Services
Worcester Hospital, End Systems
Sunshine Coast University Hospital (Queensland, Australia) Engineering Commissioning Services
Newcastle University Urban Sciences Building, NG Bailey
Product Innovation of the Year sponsored by Media Control
HORYZON-C, Distech Controls
TA-MODULATOR with TA-SLIDER 160, IMI Hydronic Engineering
Verasys, Johnson Controls
X-POT Side Stream Filtration Unit & Dosing Units, Vexo International
Commissioning Provider of the Year sponsored by Modern Building Services
Ashford Environmental Services
Banyards
Cleartech Group
HVAC Plant Proving
Media Control
Commissioning Management Award sponsored by Andrew Reid & Partners
Mat Embleton, Ashford Environmental Services
Matthew Coundon, Ashford Environmental Services
Thomas Dunn, Banyards
Stuart Kelly, End Systems
Scott Zenko & John Cassidy, Engineering Commissioning Services
Phillip Hunt, Long and Partners Commissioning Consultancy
Craig Powell, NG Bailey
Investment in Training Award sponsored by Johnson Controls
Expert Ease, Albion Valves
GATES Scheme, Andrew Reid & Partners
Ashford Environmental Services
Banyards
BSRIA North Training Academy
Student of the Year sponsored by Vexo International
John Harrison, CCM Commissioning Specialists
Jack Nixon, End Systems
Lee Lingham, Media Control
Engineer of the Year sponsored by Ashford Environmental Services
Darren Ley, Banyards
Chris Thomason, End Systems
Robert Eadie, HKA Global
Joe McCulloch, Statoil
Ross Donnelly, Sutton Services International
Lifetime Contribution sponsored by the CSA
The winner will be announced on the evening of the CSA Awards gala dinner on 14th June at The Mermaid Thames-side venue in London, pictured here.
Related Articles
Calendar
- 10 May, 2018BCIA Awards
- 23 May, 2018, 9:00 - 12:30BSRIA Engaging the Circular Economy
- 08 June, 2018ECA Awards
- 14 June, 2018CSA Awards
- 15 June, 2018, 9:00 - 15:30BSRIA staging 2018 Soft Landings Conference: Soft Landings – a culture for all projects
- 09 - 11 October, 2018UK Construction Week
- 16 November, 2018, 9:00 - 16:00BSRIA Briefing
- 21 - 22 November, 2018EMEX 2018