CSA Awards 2018 Finalists announced

Published:  04 May, 2018

This year’s finalists in the Commissioning Specialists Association CSA) Awards have been revealed after judging on the 2nd May. 

The judging panel included MBS editor Karen Fletcher and was chaired by Andrew Castle of Touchwave Media. Other judges were: 

Alan Gilbert, general manager BSRIA Instrument Solutions

Hayden Youngs, managing director Media Control

Richard Weller, director Andrew Reid & Partners

Terry Sharp, European key account manager, Johnson Controls

Paul Hanrahan, director Vexo International

Roger J Carlin, managing director Ashford Environmental Services

Keith Barker, CSA Marketing Committee

Andrew Watkin, chairman, CSA

The panel selected the finalists as follows: 

Project of the Year sponsored by BSRIA Instrument Solutions

Bloomberg Headquarters, Ashford Environmental Services

Worcester Hospital, End Systems

Sunshine Coast University Hospital (Queensland, Australia) Engineering Commissioning Services

Newcastle University Urban Sciences Building, NG Bailey

Product Innovation of the Year sponsored by Media Control

HORYZON-C, Distech Controls

TA-MODULATOR with TA-SLIDER 160, IMI Hydronic Engineering

Verasys, Johnson Controls

X-POT Side Stream Filtration Unit & Dosing Units, Vexo International

Commissioning Provider of the Year sponsored by Modern Building Services

Ashford Environmental Services

Banyards

Cleartech Group

HVAC Plant Proving

Media Control

Commissioning Management Award sponsored by Andrew Reid & Partners

Mat Embleton, Ashford Environmental Services

Matthew Coundon, Ashford Environmental Services

Thomas Dunn, Banyards

Stuart Kelly, End Systems

Scott Zenko & John Cassidy, Engineering Commissioning Services

Phillip Hunt, Long and Partners Commissioning Consultancy

Craig Powell, NG Bailey

Investment in Training Award sponsored by Johnson Controls

Expert Ease, Albion Valves

GATES Scheme, Andrew Reid & Partners

Ashford Environmental Services

Banyards

BSRIA North Training Academy

Student of the Year sponsored by Vexo International

John Harrison, CCM Commissioning Specialists

Jack Nixon, End Systems

Lee Lingham, Media Control

Engineer of the Year sponsored by Ashford Environmental Services

Darren Ley, Banyards

Chris Thomason, End Systems

Robert Eadie, HKA Global

Joe McCulloch, Statoil

Ross Donnelly, Sutton Services International

Lifetime Contribution sponsored by the CSA 

The winner will be announced on the evening of the CSA Awards gala dinner on 14th June at The Mermaid Thames-side venue in London, pictured here.



Related Articles

  • Cashing in on commissioning 

    Mark Todd of the Commissioning Specialists Association calls for new ways of working to match the new technologies now available to the construction industry – and to help achieve better buildings for the future

  • CSA announces finalists for 2017 industry awards 

    2017 marks the third year of the annual awards of the Commissioning Specialists’ Association (CSA). From the entries and nominations received, the judges have shortlisted 27 finalists across the six award categories to be part of the presentation ceremony being staged on 15 June at the Copthorne Effingham Park Hotel near Gatwick.

  • Exploiting the benefits of ‘automated’ valves 

    ‘Self-balancing valves’ and ‘automatic balancing valves’ means that there is no need for a commissioning engineer. Right? Tony Anderson, chairman of the Commissioning Specialists’ Association’s training committee believes that the commissioning engineer’s role is more important than ever.

  • Commissioning as the key to energy-efficient and effective buildings 

    After 30 years in the industry, Neil White is still confronted with the programmed period for commissioning being squeezed at the end of a contract — with very undesirable consequences.

  • It’s got to be clean!  

    Just as we appreciate that building-services systems must be commissioned to operate effectively, so appreciation is growing of the need for hydronic systems to be thoroughly cleaned before they are commissioned. Neil White takes up the story.

