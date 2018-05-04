CSA Awards 2018 Finalists announced

This year’s finalists in the Commissioning Specialists Association CSA) Awards have been revealed after judging on the 2nd May.

The judging panel included MBS editor Karen Fletcher and was chaired by Andrew Castle of Touchwave Media. Other judges were:

Alan Gilbert, general manager BSRIA Instrument Solutions

Hayden Youngs, managing director Media Control

Richard Weller, director Andrew Reid & Partners

Terry Sharp, European key account manager, Johnson Controls

Paul Hanrahan, director Vexo International

Roger J Carlin, managing director Ashford Environmental Services

Keith Barker, CSA Marketing Committee

Andrew Watkin, chairman, CSA

The panel selected the finalists as follows:

Project of the Year sponsored by BSRIA Instrument Solutions

Bloomberg Headquarters, Ashford Environmental Services

Worcester Hospital, End Systems

Sunshine Coast University Hospital (Queensland, Australia) Engineering Commissioning Services

Newcastle University Urban Sciences Building, NG Bailey

Product Innovation of the Year sponsored by Media Control

HORYZON-C, Distech Controls

TA-MODULATOR with TA-SLIDER 160, IMI Hydronic Engineering

Verasys, Johnson Controls

X-POT Side Stream Filtration Unit & Dosing Units, Vexo International

Commissioning Provider of the Year sponsored by Modern Building Services

Ashford Environmental Services

Banyards

Cleartech Group

HVAC Plant Proving

Media Control

Commissioning Management Award sponsored by Andrew Reid & Partners

Mat Embleton, Ashford Environmental Services

Matthew Coundon, Ashford Environmental Services

Thomas Dunn, Banyards

Stuart Kelly, End Systems

Scott Zenko & John Cassidy, Engineering Commissioning Services

Phillip Hunt, Long and Partners Commissioning Consultancy

Craig Powell, NG Bailey

Investment in Training Award sponsored by Johnson Controls

Expert Ease, Albion Valves

GATES Scheme, Andrew Reid & Partners

Ashford Environmental Services

Banyards

BSRIA North Training Academy

Student of the Year sponsored by Vexo International

John Harrison, CCM Commissioning Specialists

Jack Nixon, End Systems

Lee Lingham, Media Control

Engineer of the Year sponsored by Ashford Environmental Services

Darren Ley, Banyards

Chris Thomason, End Systems

Robert Eadie, HKA Global

Joe McCulloch, Statoil

Ross Donnelly, Sutton Services International

Lifetime Contribution sponsored by the CSA

The winner will be announced on the evening of the CSA Awards gala dinner on 14th June at The Mermaid Thames-side venue in London, pictured here.